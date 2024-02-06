 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_purdyunderdog_240206.jpg
Super Bowl winners: Which team has won the most Super Bowls?
nbc_golf_gc_roundtablev2_240205.jpg
Rahm: ‘A little bit sad’ Niemann might not play many majors
Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night
Super Bowl Betting: Will Purdy See Ghosts?

Chiefs relish spotlight of the Super Bowl
Chiefs relish spotlight of the Super Bowl
Clark: Mahomes 'makes miracles look easy'
Clark: Mahomes ‘makes miracles look easy’
Mad Dog doesn't foresee Mahomes catching Brady
Mad Dog doesn’t foresee Mahomes catching Brady

nbc_pft_purdyunderdog_240206.jpg
Super Bowl winners: Which team has won the most Super Bowls?
nbc_golf_gc_roundtablev2_240205.jpg
Rahm: ‘A little bit sad’ Niemann might not play many majors
Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night
Super Bowl Betting: Will Purdy See Ghosts?

nbc_bfa_chiefsunderdogs_240206.jpg
Chiefs relish spotlight of the Super Bowl
nbc_pft_kevinclark_240206.jpg
Clark: Mahomes ‘makes miracles look easy’
nbc_pft_chrisrussov2_240206.jpg
Mad Dog doesn’t foresee Mahomes catching Brady

Quinn would rather face 49ers' defense vs. Chiefs

February 6, 2024 01:52 PM
Brady Quinn details why he'd rather face off against San Francisco's defense compared to Kansas City's, assesses the quarterback play of Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy, and why the Bears should keep Justin Fields.
Clark: Mahomes 'makes miracles look easy'
9:58
Clark: Mahomes ‘makes miracles look easy’
Mad Dog doesn't foresee Mahomes catching Brady
15:43
Mad Dog doesn’t foresee Mahomes catching Brady
Goodell doesn't back idea of streaming-only SB
1:48
Goodell doesn’t back idea of streaming-only SB
Goodell addresses comments on legalized gambling
6:42
Goodell addresses comments on legalized gambling
nbc_pft_anthonymunoz_240206.jpg
13:52
Munoz recalls different mindset for SB appearances
How Purdy's underdog mentality translated to NFL
17:00
How Purdy’s underdog mentality translated to NFL
nbc_pft_pkmahomes_240206.jpg
3:50
Why King ‘can’t pick against Mahomes’ in SB LVIII
nbc_pft_mahomespain_240206.jpg
9:04
Mahomes motivated by not wanting pain of SB loss
Why Mahomes 'has the same ethos' as Brady
11:19
Why Mahomes ‘has the same ethos’ as Brady
nbc_ffhh_propashot_240206.jpg
7:37
Super Bowl LVIII player props: Purdy, CMC, Mahomes
Eagles have 'a lot at stake' with Moore as new OC
13:52
Eagles have ‘a lot at stake’ with Moore as new OC
nbc_dps_simmsintv_240206.jpg
14:28
Simms questions if 49ers can reach ‘peak’ football
