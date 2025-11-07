 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251107.jpg
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
nbc_pft_saucegardner_251107.jpg
Gardner is a ‘building block player’ for Colts
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_251107.jpg
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251107.jpg
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
nbc_pft_saucegardner_251107.jpg
Gardner is a ‘building block player’ for Colts
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_251107.jpg
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Gardner is a 'building block player' for Colts

November 7, 2025 09:01 AM
Mike Florio and Michael Holley discuss Sauce Gardner's comments after his recent trade to the Indianapolis Colts and how it will impact the rest of the Colts' season.

Related Videos

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251107.jpg
02:59
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_251107.jpg
10:29
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks
nbc_pft_grahamgano_251107.jpg
14:36
Gano speaks on mental health impacts of betting
nbc_pft_tushpush_251107.jpg
08:07
Unpacking LaFleur’s comments on tush push
nbc_pft_marshawnkneeland_251107.jpg
07:22
Cowboys’ Kneeland found dead of apparent suicide
nbc_pft_denkcprvw_251107.jpg
09:00
Chiefs face ‘critical’ game vs Broncos in Week 11
nbc_pft_raidersgo_251107.jpg
08:07
How might Brady be involved in Raiders’ future?
nbc_pft_broncosfans_251107.jpg
11:20
Unpacking Broncos’ fans’ reactions to ‘rough’ win
nbc_pft_raidersopportunities_251107.jpg
02:55
Smith on ‘missed opportunities’ vs Broncos
nbc_pft_broncosraiders_251107.jpg
04:21
Broncos’ defense dominates in ugly win vs. Raiders
nbc_roto_brianthomas_251106.jpg
01:25
What Thomas Jr.'s ankle injury means in fanatsy
nbc_csu_lionscommanders_251106.jpg
01:07
NFL Week 10 preview: Lions vs. Commanders
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251106.jpg
03:36
Best odds for Dobbins in Raiders vs Broncos TNF
nbc_ffhh_qblovelist_251106.jpg
08:38
Patriots’ Maye could ‘ignite’ vs Buccaneers
nbc_ffhh_qbhate_251106.jpg
03:08
Lawrence, Young among Week 10 QBs to avoid
nbc_ffhh_pchate_251106.jpg
02:44
Steelers’ Metcalf ‘inconsistent’ this season
nbc_ffhh_loverbs_251106.jpg
12:04
Bills’ Davis is top RB replacement if Cook is out
nbc_ffhh_pclove_251106.jpg
12:56
McConkey, Waddle lead Week 10 pass catchers
nbc_ffhh_rbhate_251106.jpg
05:27
Saints’ Kamara’s fantasy performance declining
csu_best_bets_week_10.jpg
03:11
Panthers, Lions among NFL Week 10 Best bets
nbc_csu_phivsgb_251106.jpg
02:41
NFL Week 10 preview: Eagles vs. Packers
nbc_csu_pitvslac_251106.jpg
03:45
NFL Week 10 preview: Steelers vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_larvssf_251106.jpg
03:42
NFL Week 10 preview: Rams vs. 49ers
nbc_csu_azvssea_251106.jpg
03:49
NFL Week 10 preview: Cardinals vs. Seahawks
nbc_bte_rams49ers_251106.jpg
02:13
Injuries piling up for 49ers as they host Rams
nbc_bte_lionscommanders_251106.jpg
01:52
Betting angles for Lions vs. Commanders in Week 10
nbc_csu_brownsjets_251106.jpg
03:04
NFL Week 10 preview: Browns vs. Jets
nbc_csu_patsbucs_251106.jpg
03:32
NFL Week 10 preview: Patriots vs. Buccaneers
nbc_csu_billsdolphins_251106.jpg
03:06
NFL Week 10 preview: Bills vs. Dolphins
nbc_csu_ravensvikings_251106.jpg
04:25
NFL Week 10 preview: Ravens vs. Vikings

Latest Clips

nbc_dps_andystaples_251107.jpg
10:30
Staples: Current CFP is the right number of teams
nbc_dps_gregcosell_251107.jpg
09:41
Cosell on Maye and Nix’s seasons so far
oly_fswom_japan_sakamoto_251107.jpg
07:29
Sakamoto takes commanding lead at NHK Trophy
nbc_nba_lacvsphx_251106.jpg
01:55
Highlights: Green, Booker power Suns past Clippers
nbc_smx_ep39_251106.jpg
15:41
Tomac, Sexton among notable SMX riders on the move
nbc_smx_tomacintv_251106.jpg
01:46
Tomac’s transition to KTM ‘off to a good start’
nbc_golf_dunlaptalk_251106.jpg
03:07
Dunlap bucking driving trends in WWT Championship
nbc_golf_wwtr1_251106.jpg
07:27
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 1
nbc_cbb_gtownhaneyintv_251106.jpg
06:47
Haney seeks to be a ‘giver of hope’ for Hoyas
nbc_cbb_shubozzellaintv_251106.jpg
04:47
Bozzella’s message to SHU: ‘Enjoy the moment’
nbc_nba_markkanencomp_251106.jpg
02:01
Highlights: Markkanen cooking with Jazz in 2025-26
nbc_nba_offguardmip_251106.jpg
05:55
Bulls’ Giddey among early candidates for MIP award
cavs_mobley_talk_061125.jpg
07:44
Mobley ‘the key’ to Cavs reaching their potential
nbc_nba_offguardtwolves_251106.jpg
07:13
Assessing Timberwolves’ needs after 4-4 start
nbc_nba_offguardlukaconfidence_251106.jpg
07:54
Analyzing Doncic’s ‘supreme’ confidence
nbc_nba_offguardvetrosters_251106.jpg
15:43
Evaluating importance of veterans in the NBA
nbc_cbb_villdillonintv_251106.jpg
08:16
Villanova’s Dillon treasures leading alma mater
nbc_roto_quinshonjudkins_251106.jpg
01:23
What to expect of CLE’s Judkins in return vs. NYJ
nbc_roto_buckyirving_251106.jpg
01:27
Irving managers must be ready to pivot in Week 10
nbc_nba_tissotsgamilestone_251106.jpg
01:06
SGA hits 20-point mark in 80th straight game
nbc_roto_jalenduren_251106.jpg
01:07
Pistons’ Duren ‘outplaying’ fantasy expectations
nbc_cbb_kieger_251106.jpg
07:57
Kieger’s coaching energy started ‘in the womb’
nbc_roto_dariusgarland_251106.jpg
01:26
How Garland’s return helps Cavaliers offensively
nbc_golf_roryfleetwoodlowry_251106.jpg
07:23
Rory: New driver felt ‘good’ in Abu Dhabi Round 1
nbc_roto_walkerkessler_251106.jpg
01:42
With Kessler out, who will step up for Jazz?
nbc_dps_claytonkershawinterview_251107.jpg
12:11
Kershaw: ‘I’m just glad I got that last out’
nbc_dps_jjwattinterview_251107.jpg
17:03
Watt on Jets’ trade deadline, Colts’ potential
nbc_nba_cbbtalkcamboozer_251106.jpg
04:36
Looking ahead top stacked 2026 NBA Draft class
nbc_nba_lesscontenders_251106.jpg
08:45
Plenty of time for NBA contenders to emerge
nbc_ncaa_wiscnebvball_251106.jpg
02:32
Wisconsin’s volleyball’s atmosphere is ‘electric’