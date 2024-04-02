Dungy: Coaching against Sanders was 'my nightmare'

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mark Cavendish
Mark Cavendish’s return to cycling delayed as recovery is taking longer than expected
SX 2024 Rd 12 St Louis Justin Barcia looks back.JPG
Justin Barcia: “It was a wrong place wrong time situation” about Jett Lawrence St. Louis Supercross crash
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Kauffman Stadium
KC residents vote on a new stadium tax that could determine the future for Chiefs and Royals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_bethannanwa_240402.jpg
Stanford stock ‘sky-high’ heading into Augusta
nbc_fnia_draftmemories_240402.jpg
McCourty, Dungy share favorite NFL draft memories
nbc_golf_gtrexhit_240402.jpg
‘Impossible’ not to look ahead to Masters

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mark Cavendish
Mark Cavendish’s return to cycling delayed as recovery is taking longer than expected
SX 2024 Rd 12 St Louis Justin Barcia looks back.JPG
Justin Barcia: “It was a wrong place wrong time situation” about Jett Lawrence St. Louis Supercross crash
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Kauffman Stadium
KC residents vote on a new stadium tax that could determine the future for Chiefs and Royals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_bethannanwa_240402.jpg
Stanford stock ‘sky-high’ heading into Augusta
nbc_fnia_draftmemories_240402.jpg
McCourty, Dungy share favorite NFL draft memories
nbc_golf_gtrexhit_240402.jpg
‘Impossible’ not to look ahead to Masters

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Dungy: Coaching against Sanders was 'my nightmare'

April 2, 2024 12:40 PM
Devin McCourty and Tony Dungy discuss why watching Iowa star Caitlin Clark dominate against LSU in the NCAA Tournament gave them visions of Barry Sanders and Tom Brady.
Up Next
nbc_fnia_draftmemories_240402.jpg
6:38
McCourty, Dungy share favorite NFL draft memories
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_coachdraft_240402.jpg
8:50
Five coaches who could win one game right now
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_jetsoffsznmoves_240204.jpg
4:40
Where Jets stand in AFC East after offseason moves
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_hcchnaginggaurd_240204.jpg
4:07
Changing of NFL coaching guard could be temporary
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_hcexcitement_240204.jpg
2:55
Morris, Cousins combination can ‘fire up’ Falcons
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_offsznprograms_240402.jpg
5:11
NFL teams begin offseason programs this week
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_draftmemories_240327.jpg
5:04
Storytime: Favorite NFL draft day memories
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_finalfour_240327.jpg
4:30
From Chiefs to Lions, who’s in NFL’s ‘Final Four’?
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_prospects_240327.jpg
6:10
What goes into evaluating prospects during pro day
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_ownersmeetings_240327.jpg
2:27
Garrett: What it’s like inside NFL owners meetings
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_hipdropbanned_240327.jpg
4:46
Hip-drop tackle ban is better for NFL in long run
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_mcastdynastyv4_240319.jpg
6:42
‘The Dynasty’ leaves out full Patriots story
Now Playing