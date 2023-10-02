Watch Now
Eagles 'find a way to win' against Commanders
The Football Night In America crew reacts to the Eagles' win over the Commanders, in which Philadelphia didn't look its best but managed to find a way to emerge victorious.
Week 4 Word Association: Chargers, Bengals, Stroud
The FNIA crew gives their takeaways to the biggest storylines of Week 4 of the NFL season, including the Los Angeles Chargers' failed tush push, the Cincinnati Bengals' confounding struggles and C.J. Stroud's hot start.
Week 4 recap: Bills, Cowboys make huge statements
Maria Taylor, Mike Florio, Devin McCourty and Jason Garrett dive into Week 4, where the Bills handed the Dolphins their first loss of the season, the Cowboys gave Bill Belichick the worst loss of his career and more.
Bears couldn’t stop Broncos at ‘critical moments’
Maria Taylor, Devin McCourty, Jason Garrett and Mike Florio reflect on the Bears' 31-28 loss to the Broncos in Week 4, highlighting Denver's comeback and Chicago's defensive meltdown.
Cowboys hand Belichick worst loss of his career
Maria Taylor, Devin McCourty, Jason Garrett and Mike Florio explore how the Cowboys took advantage of the Patriots' secondary, unpack what makes Dak Prescott so coachable and more.
Bills give complete performance in win over Miami
The Football Night In America crew breaks down the Buffalo Bills' complete performance in their 48-20 win over the Miami Dolphins.
White, Judon among injuries coming out of Week 4
Mike Florio provides injury updates on Tre'Davious White, who's being evaluated for an Achilles injury, Matthew Judon, who left the game with an elbow injury, and more.
Injury bug bites the AFC North in Week 4
Mike Florio walks through the litany of Week 4 injuries to hit the AFC North: the Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins; Pittsburgh Steelers' Kenny Pickett; and Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett and Deshaun Watson.
Lyles talks Olympics, world records before KC-NYJ
Reigning World Champion track and field sprinter Noah Lyles joins the FNIA crew to discuss his future, world record title, the Olympics and more.
Nacua takes responsibility for Stafford’s injury
Mike Florio provides an update on Matthew Stafford’s injury, as well as why Puka Nacua believes he played a role in the process.
Heyward: Steelers did ‘unbelievable’ job preparing
Cam Heyward joins the PSNFF crew to provide insight from the sidelines for how the Steelers set themselves up to succeed ahead of their Week 3 SNF matchup against the Raiders.
Peterson: Steelers love playing ‘bully ball’
Patrick Peterson joins the PSNFF crew to explain why there's no where else he'd rather play, what makes Mike Tomlin 'different,' how Kenny Pickett has impressed him and more.