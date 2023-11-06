 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Louisville
Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest, Nebraska vs. Wisconsin featured on NBC’s Week 12 college football doubleheader
ZOZO Championship - Round One
Butterfield Bermuda Championship Preview
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
Las Vegas RAIDERS Graphic copy.jpg
Is it time for the Las Vegas Raiders to have an intervention?

Top Clips

nbc_nas_dalejrcam_231106.jpg
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Cup championship
nbc_pft_chiefs_231106v2.jpg
Chiefs limit Dolphins’ high-powered offense
nbc_dps_nfltruecontenders_231106.jpg
Patrick on Cowboys: ‘You gotta win these games’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Watch Now

Hamlin has emotional postgame moment in Cincinnati

November 6, 2023 11:29 AM
As the Sunday Night Football Final crew wrap up the show, they notice Damar Hamlin taking a moment by himself on the field at Paycor Stadium.
Up Next
nbc_psnff_playoffafcnorthdisc_231105.jpg
1:28
AFC North playoff picture will be a ‘dogfight’
Now Playing
nbc_psnff_hiltonintv_231105.jpg
5:19
Hilton details Bengals’ defensive plan vs. Bills
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_appfull_231105.jpg
32:53
Week 9 recap: Eagles hold on, Chiefs top Dolphins
Now Playing
USATSI_21828538_copy.jpg
3:00
Stroud-Dell connection highlights Week 9 fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_apptbhou_231105.jpg
2:28
Texans’ Stroud ‘lights out’ in record-setting win
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_appspeedround_231105.jpg
10:11
Speed Round: If teams could turn back the clocks
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_appminatl_231105.jpg
3:41
Vikings move above .500 for first time this season
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_appbalsea_231105.jpg
2:28
Ravens dominate Seahawks in ‘every phase’ in win
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_appdalphi_231105.jpg
3:07
Eagles ‘find a way to win’ in Week 9 vs. Cowboys
Now Playing
FOR_MPX.jpg
5:20
Chiefs defense makes statement in win vs. Dolphins
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_floriodobbsjones_231105.jpg
0:29
How Dobbs executed as starter days after trade
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_floriomcduffiev2_231105.jpg
0:24
How Chiefs disrupted timing of Dolphins’ offense
Now Playing