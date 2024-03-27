 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser
2024 NFL Draft Big Board: Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers in top five of Connor Rogers’ Top 150
Hoag Classic Newport Beach - Round One
DiMarco hopes LIV buys Champs. Tour, says purses are ‘kind of a joke’
Edey.png
Betting every game of the Sweet 16

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_purdytalks_240327.jpg
Is Purdy worth $40 million per season?
nbc_bfa_siriannieagles_240327.jpg
Sirianni is running out of ‘fall guys’ with Eagles
nbc_bfa_hipdropban_240327.jpg
NFL’s new kickoff is ‘exciting and innovative’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser
2024 NFL Draft Big Board: Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers in top five of Connor Rogers’ Top 150
Hoag Classic Newport Beach - Round One
DiMarco hopes LIV buys Champs. Tour, says purses are ‘kind of a joke’
Edey.png
Betting every game of the Sweet 16

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_purdytalks_240327.jpg
Is Purdy worth $40 million per season?
nbc_bfa_siriannieagles_240327.jpg
Sirianni is running out of ‘fall guys’ with Eagles
nbc_bfa_hipdropban_240327.jpg
NFL’s new kickoff is ‘exciting and innovative’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Hip-drop tackle ban is better for NFL in long run

March 27, 2024 07:39 AM
Devin McCourty and Jason Garrett debate the merits and practicality of the NFL's ban on the hip-drop tackle.
Up Next
nbc_fnia_draftmemories_240327.jpg
5:04
Storytime: Favorite NFL draft day memories
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_finalfour_240327.jpg
4:30
From Chiefs to Lions, who’s in NFL’s ‘Final Four’?
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_prospects_240327.jpg
6:10
What goes into evaluating prospects during pro day
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_ownersmeetings_240327.jpg
2:27
Garrett: What it’s like inside NFL owners meetings
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_mcastdynastyv4_240319.jpg
6:42
‘The Dynasty’ leaves out full Patriots story
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_mcast_cgjphilly_240319.jpg
3:52
Gardner-Johnson is a ‘difference-maker’ for Eagles
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_mcast_steelersqbs_240319.jpg
4:17
Harrison wants Wilson, Fields to compete in PIT
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_mcast_falconsmissingpiece_240319.jpg
5:26
Falcons are set up to win NFC South with Cousins
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_mcourtycast_donaldretires_240319.jpg
3:52
Celebrating Donald’s ‘unbelievable’ NFL career
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_mcast_topsafeties_240319.jpg
11:53
Ranking the top five safeties in the NFL
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_fastorytime_240312.jpg
10:46
FNIA Storytime: Free agency and recruiting tales
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_speedround_240312.jpg
11:11
Speed Round: Free Agency Day 1 best, worst moves
Now Playing