Johnson, Glenn among top head coaching candidates
Mike Florio provides the latest on Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn following the Detroit Lions' elimination from the NFL playoffs, discussing where both coordinators are at as they interview for head coaching positions.
Key Super Bowl LIX matchups to watch
Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison highlight intriguing Super Bowl LIX matchups and the keys to victory for both sides offensively and defensively.
Kupp could be ‘productive’ on the right team
Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison discuss the recent trade news of Cooper Kupp, as the Los Angeles Rams announced they are looking to trade the wide receiver.
Garrett ‘deserves’ to be traded to a contender
The Football Night in America crew analyze Myles Garrett requesting a trade from the Cleveland Browns, discussing why the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year deserves to be dealt to a contender.
Super Bowl could be ‘won or lost’ early in week
Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison discuss the preparation in the week leading up to Super Bowl LIX and how the game could be won or lost early from their personal experiences.
Hurts needs to be ‘an aggressive runner’ vs. KC
Devin McCourty and Tony Dungy preview Super Bowl LIX, analyzing how the Philadelphia Eagles can move the ball on offense against a stout Kansas City Chiefs defense.
Top priorities for Glenn, Coen, new head coaches
Devin McCourty and Tony Dungy run through the No. 1 priorities for the most recent NFL head coach hires, including Aaron Glenn's relationship with Aaron Rodgers, Liam Coen slowing things down with the Jaguars and more.
Eagles feel like a ‘brotherhood’ with Saquon
Devin McCourty and Tony Dungy dissect the formula Philadelphia has put together en route to their second Super Bowl appearance in three years and how the presence of Saquon Barkley has sparked "brotherhood" in this team.
McCourty: You have to ‘marvel’ at what KC is doing
With a chance to three-peat in the Super Bowl, Devin McCourty and Tony Dungy discuss why you have to "marvel" at what the Chiefs have done and how they are coached to eliminate penalties.
Trust Daniels or Hurts more in the clutch?
FNIA previews the Commanders vs. Eagles NFC Championship Game, arguing that Jayden Daniels and co. have what it takes to win and debating whether they'd trust Daniels or Jalen Hurts more with the game on the line.
KC’s level of sustained success ‘doesn’t happen’
Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison share who's "Eatin' Good" ahead of Conference Championship Weekend: Chiefs HC Andy Reid, with his highly unusual level of sustained success, and the Eagles' offensive and defensive lines.
Turnovers could decide winner of Bills vs. Chiefs
FNIA discuss if the mental toughness of the Buffalo Bills will be enough to unseat the "evolving" Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game and why the turnover battle will be the ultimate decider in this game.