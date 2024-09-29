 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN BET
Ross Chastain collects first win of season with Kansas victory
2024 Presidents Cup - Day Four
2024 Presidents Cup: Individual player records for U.S. and International teams
2024 Presidents Cup - Day Four
A familiar script: Americans dominate to win 10th straight Presidents Cup

Top Clips

nbc_nas_bell_240929.jpg
Bell ‘left a little on the table’ at Kansas
nbc_nas_kybusch_240929.jpg
Busch ‘numb’ after coming up short at Kansas
nbc_nas_byron_240929.jpg
Kansas a statement for Byron to open Round of 12

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN BET
Ross Chastain collects first win of season with Kansas victory
2024 Presidents Cup - Day Four
2024 Presidents Cup: Individual player records for U.S. and International teams
2024 Presidents Cup - Day Four
A familiar script: Americans dominate to win 10th straight Presidents Cup

Top Clips

nbc_nas_bell_240929.jpg
Bell ‘left a little on the table’ at Kansas
nbc_nas_kybusch_240929.jpg
Busch ‘numb’ after coming up short at Kansas
nbc_nas_byron_240929.jpg
Kansas a statement for Byron to open Round of 12

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Jones FaceTimes Simms to unpack win over Packers

September 29, 2024 05:35 PM
Chris Simms FaceTimes with Aaron Jones to discuss how the Vikings feel behind Sam Darnold, why the win against the Packers was so important and more.
Up Next
nbc_fnia_damarhamlinintshort_240928.jpg
8:05
Hamlin details his road back to football
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_damarhamlinint_240928.jpg
23:59
Hamlin embracing each chapter of his story
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_whoseatingood_240925.jpg
8:46
Commanders’ Daniels has been feasting in 2024
Now Playing
micahparsons.jpg
12:16
Cowboys defense has been historically bad in 2024
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_whatswrongwith_240925.jpg
16:34
What’s wrong with Bengals, Lawrence?
Now Playing
nbc_psnff_raheemmorris_240922.jpg
1:44
Dungy explains career connection with Morris
Now Playing
nbc_psnff_kirkcousinsdiscussion_240922.jpg
1:29
Cousins will be reliant on offensive line play
Now Playing
nbc_psnff_gamediscussion_240922__136996.jpg
2:57
Chiefs embody ‘do whatever it takes’ mentality
Now Playing
nbc_psnff_carsonsteeleintv_240922.jpg
6:47
Steele talks being undrafted, Pacheco, ‘Crocky J’
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_speedround_240922.jpg
7:37
Speed Round: Week 3 word association
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_pittvslac_240922.jpg
7:55
Steelers defense dominant in Week 3 win
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_minvshou_240922.jpg
4:26
Darnold was ‘brilliant’ in Vikings’ win vs. Texans
Now Playing