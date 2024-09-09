Watch Now
Week 1 recap: Dak gets paid, Williams makes debut
Maria Taylor, Devin McCourty, Jason Garrett, Mike Florio, and Matthew Berry recap Week 1 of the NFL Season. The Cowboys lay it on the Browns, the Patriots surprise the Bengals, who left us shaking our heads, and more.
Dobbins a fantasy surprise in Week 1
Matthew Berry breaks down J.K. Dobbins' huge day in his Los Angeles Chargers debut and explains why better days are ahead for Marvin Harrison Jr. in fantasy football.
Lions played with ‘attitude’ against Rams
Jac Collinsworth, Rodney Harrison and Tony Dungy discuss the Detroit Lions' overtime win against the Los Angeles Rams, breaking down how the team continues to embody the grit and tenacity of the city.
Hutchinson hopes DET defense can be team’s anchor
Aidan Hutchinson joins Rodney Harrison, Tony Dungy and Jac Collinsworth to discuss the Lions’ rivalry with the Rams, his role models, how Detroits’ new CBs are an upgrade and more.
Speed Round: Week 1 Fill in the Blank
The FNIA crew do a speed round to reveal the most impressive wins, new head coaches who want a Week 1 mulligan, best individual performances and more.
Williams dealing with NFL ‘learning curve’
The Football Night in America crew evaluate Caleb Williams' NFL debut against the Tennessee Titans, explaining what the No. 1 overall pick must do to improve in his first season with the Chicago Bears.
Patriots ‘show identity’ in Week 1 win vs. Bengals
The Football Night in America crew recap the New England Patriots' Week 1 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, discussing the identity the team showed under first-year head coach Jerod Mayo.
Prescott, Cowboys dominate Browns in Week 1
The Football Night in America crew breaks down the Dallas Cowboys' convincing Week 1 victory over the Cleveland Browns, questioning what's next for both quarterbacks after the lopsided matchup.
Watt found ‘golden nugget’ studying Falcons film
Mike Florio provides details on Steelers linebacker TJ Watt saying he found a "golden nugget" studying the Atlanta Falcons film that provided an advantage for Pittsburgh.
Mixon confident ‘I’m just reaching my prime’
Mike Florio provides insight on his conversation with Joe Mixon, detailing how there’s much more to come for the RB in Houston.
Inside Hill detainment situation and next steps
Mike Florio provides an update on the Tyreek Hill situation, including what options the WR has from a litigation perspective and what steps have been taken by the Miami-Dade Police Department.
Wilson questionable for season opener vs. Falcons
Mike Florio provides the latest on Russell Wilson ahead of Week 1, as well as what the Steelers offense potentially could look like with Justin Fields at the helm.