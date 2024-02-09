Watch Now
Mayfield: Journey to Tampa success hard to explain
Baker Mayfield joins Dan Patrick to discuss his successful season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his mindset entering free agency, the whirlwind his NFL journey has been, jersey swaps, Advance Auto Parts and more.
GaryVee explains his start in entrepreneurship
Gary Vaynerchuk of VaynerX tells Matthew Berry about his jump from a "wine guy" to the entrepreneurial realm, optimism in his beloved New York Jets, Taylor Swift mania and more.
Cousins looking to be in NFL for few more seasons
Vikings stars Kirk Cousins and K.J. Osborn joins PFT to talk about what sunk the team this season, Cousins' future and more.
McCourty: Chiefs, Mahomes would carve 49ers zone
NBC Sports analyst Devin McCourty joins PFT to talk about how Super Bowl LVIII may unfold, how Bill Belichick prepared for the Super Bowl and his beef with Julian Edelman.
Mosley: Jets defense took pride on the field
New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley sits down with Mike Florio and Chris Simms to talk about the defense keeping the team in games and trusting the squad's vision for next year.
NFL award voters need to make their ballots public
Mike Florio and Chris Simms go through the NFL Award winners and explain why voters need to make their votes public to face the heat of their choices.
Peterson doesn’t see a hammer RB in NFL anymore
Adrian Peterson talks with Mike Florio and Chris Simms about raising expectations for ACL recovery, his arch nemesis in the NFL and more.
Vikings shouldn’t take advantage of Cousins love
Mike Florio and Chris Simms talk about Kirk Cousins and how the Vikings shouldn't take for granted their quarterback's love for the team when it comes to negotiating his potential return.
Happy Hour’s favorite Super Bowl LVIII prop bets
The Happy Hour crew runs through the top Super Bowl LVIII prop bets, including the longest TD, which QB will throw the first interception and taking the under on touchdowns.
How track helped former RB Johnson in the NFL
Former NFL running back Chris Johnson looks back on his NFL career, reveals his fantasy league performances and discusses the advantages of having a track and field background at the professional level.
Smith: I’m ‘tired of being sold’ on Cowboys
NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to discuss the Dallas Cowboys' playoff collapse, Mike McCarthy's future with the team, the feelings of playing in a Super Bowl and more.
Chiefs fan Riggle gives his Super Bowl prediction
Kansas City Chiefs supporter and actor/comedian Rob Riggle joins the Happy Hour crew to discuss the secret to being a celebrity super fan and give insight into his fantasy football experience.