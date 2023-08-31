 Skip navigation
Top News

The Walker Cup - Previews
Underdog GB&I Walker Cup team have winning history at St. Andrews
San Diego Padres v Milwaukee Brewers
How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Milwaukee Brewers: TV/live stream info, full Sunday MLB game schedule
NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 - Qualifying
Dr. Diandra: Progressing in the playoffs can come down to a single point

nbc_cfb_bigten_psukellisintv_230831.jpg
PSU’s Ellis discusses leadership and state pride
nbc_dps_bryceharperhofdebate_230831.jpg
Will Harper make Baseball Hall of Fame?
nbc_pft_nfcnorthpreview_230831.jpg
NFC North predictions: Where teams will finish

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
The Walker Cup - Previews
Underdog GB&I Walker Cup team have winning history at St. Andrews
San Diego Padres v Milwaukee Brewers
How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Milwaukee Brewers: TV/live stream info, full Sunday MLB game schedule
Dr. Diandra: Progressing in the playoffs can come down to a single point
Dr. Diandra: Progressing in the playoffs can come down to a single point

nbc_cfb_bigten_psukellisintv_230831.jpg
PSU’s Ellis discusses leadership and state pride
nbc_dps_bryceharperhofdebate_230831.jpg
Will Harper make Baseball Hall of Fame?
nbc_pft_nfcnorthpreview_230831.jpg
NFC North predictions: Where teams will finish

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Payton: Excitement is 'contagious' for Broncos

August 31, 2023 08:19 AM
Peter King discusses Broncos training camp with Denver head coach Sean Payton, who envisions a bounce-back season for the trimmed-down version of Russell Wilson.
nbc_pk_jonathantaylor_230830.jpg
7:28
What’s the endgame with Taylor remaining a Colt?
nbc_pk40_1984bengalscamp_230819.jpg
2:25
40-For-40: Kinnebrew caught taking rookie’s food
nbc_pk_pktcchargersfilmroom_230825.jpg
13:57
Moore: Herbert’s preparation is ‘impressive’
nbc_pk_pktcheadlinesmashup_230825.jpg
1:32
King’s best one-liners from Training Camp Tour
nbc_pk_genosmithintv_v3_230821.jpg
13:13
QB Smith looks to be more mobile in 2023
nbc_pk_fantasytakeaways_230821.jpg
3:07
Fantasy football takeaways from Training Camp Tour
nbc_pk_traingingcampwrap_230821.jpg
2:43
The new and old of the NFL Training Camp Tour
nbc_pk_newkidlove_230821.jpg
1:21
Love helps Seahawks defensive backfield fit
nbc_pk_seahawks3things_230821.jpg
2:50
Seahawks reinventing the Legion of Boom?
nbc_pk_kendricksintv_230820.jpg
3:43
Eric Kendricks: ‘I’m where I’m supposed to be’
nbc_pk_newkidkendricks_230820.jpg
1:02
Kendricks is ‘centerpiece’ of Chargers’ defense
nbc_pk_newkidcarr_230820.jpg
1:28
Derek Carr making instant impact with the Saints
