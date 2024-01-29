 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race
How many NASCAR Cup races could you attend for the price of 1 Super Bowl ticket? A lot
Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Swimming - Day 6
2024 World Aquatics Championships broadcast schedule
2024 NASCAR Production Days
2024 NASCAR Cup driver uniforms

Top Clips

luka.jpg
Expect Doncic’s scoring surge to continue
nbc_nba_yahoo_cunninghamv2_240129.jpg
Pistons’ Cunningham must cut back on turnovers
nbc_yahoo_murray_240129.jpg
Murray’s value could be boosted at Trade Deadline

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Purdy details ‘roller-coaster’ path to Super Bowl

January 29, 2024 05:58 PM
Fresh off the 49ers' NFC Championship Game win, Peter King talks with Brock Purdy about San Francisco's comeback, his journey from the NFL Draft to the Super Bowl and his looming clash against the Chiefs.
