 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: AUG 17 Preseason - Browns at Eagles
Devon Allen joins list of Olympians to play in NFL regular season game
nbc_cfb_gobig_ohsnd_230924.jpg
Things We Learned: In the past, Notre Dame was close. Now, the Irish might already be there.
NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 - Qualifying
Cup, Xfinity playoff standings after Texas

Top Clips

DaleJr.JPG
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Byron’s Texas win
nbc_nas_podtruex_230925.jpg
Are Truex’s title hopes falling apart on pit road?
nbc_nas_podbyron_230925.jpg
Byron a force to be reckoned with in NASCAR

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: AUG 17 Preseason - Browns at Eagles
Devon Allen joins list of Olympians to play in NFL regular season game
nbc_cfb_gobig_ohsnd_230924.jpg
Things We Learned: In the past, Notre Dame was close. Now, the Irish might already be there.
NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 - Qualifying
Cup, Xfinity playoff standings after Texas

Top Clips

DaleJr.JPG
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Byron’s Texas win
nbc_nas_podtruex_230925.jpg
Are Truex’s title hopes falling apart on pit road?
nbc_nas_podbyron_230925.jpg
Byron a force to be reckoned with in NASCAR

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Rams' Nacua talks upbringing, setting NFL records

September 25, 2023 04:57 PM
Peter King chats with Rams' rookie WR Puka Nacua to discuss his upbringing playing football, notable moments throughout college, preparing for the NFL draft and the record-setting start to his pro career.
Up Next
nbc_pk_powerrankingsv2_230919.1_1920x1080.jpg
17:38
Cowboys, 49ers, Eagles atop King’s power rankings
Now Playing
nbc_pk_pukaandrams_230919.jpg
7:58
Nacua at forefront of Rams’ revitalization
Now Playing
nbc_pk_dolphinschargers_230912.jpg
3:11
Can Tagovailoa become a top 5 NFL quarterback?
Now Playing
nbc_pk_brownsbengals_230912.jpg
3:35
How the Browns defense ‘flustered’ Burrow in win
Now Playing
nbc_pk_ramsseahawks_230912.jpg
3:17
Why Rams are ‘most impressive’ team after Week 1
Now Playing
nbc_pk_jetsbillsrodgers_230912.jpg
22:03
Jets show grit, Bills QB Allen does not
Now Playing
nbc_pk_markmurphyint_230912.jpg
21:44
Packers CEO: Uncertainty with team but excitement
Now Playing
nbc_pk_awardspredictions_230905.jpg
10:42
King shares his 2023 NFL awards predictions
Now Playing
nbc_pk_camjordanintv_230905.jpg
23:09
King, NO’s Jordan discuss NFL career and longevity
Now Playing
nbc_pk40_2007peytonmanningballs_230803.jpg
2:33
40-For-40: King tells Manning Super Bowl tale
Now Playing
nbc_pk_seanpaytonv3_230830.jpg
17:07
Payton: Excitement is ‘contagious’ for Broncos
Now Playing
nbc_pk_jonathantaylor_230830.jpg
7:28
What’s the endgame with Taylor remaining a Colt?
Now Playing