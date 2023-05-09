Watch Now
Rudolph: Mayer in mold of Gronk
Connor Rogers, Peter King and Kyle Rudolph analyze the Raiders' decision to trade up and draft Michael Mayer in the second round, what makes the former Notre Dame TE so special and why he's so similar to Rob Gronkowski.
Wilson, Smith highlight Week 15 best bets
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss their best bets for Week 15 in the NFL, including Russell Wilson longest completion over 34.5 yards and DeVonta Smith over 59.5 receiving yards.
LV can rectify Bisaccia mistake by hiring Pierce
Dan Patrick welcomes Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio to discuss Bill Belichick's future, Antonio Pierce's candidacy for the Raiders' full-time HC gig, the aftermath of Kadarius Toney's offsides flag and more.
Assessing concern level for inconsistent Diggs
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss whether Stefon Diggs can turn things around in the Cowboys-Bills matchup before previewing the Commanders-Rams and Eagles-Seahawks games.
Chargers firing Staley and Telesco sends message
"Something had to happen" says Mike Florio after the Chargers were embarrassed vs. the Raiders, and now that Brandon Staley and Tom Telesco are gone, it clears the path for a new combo, and potentially Jim Harbaugh.
Regression Files: Expect Browning to trend down
Denny Carter joins Fantasy Football Happy Hour to unpack his Week 15 Regression Files, where he expects negative regression from Drake London and Jake Browning and positive regression from Zay Jones and Zack Moss.
O’Connell had ‘total control’ of LV offense on TNF
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss the major fantasy impact of the Raiders' win vs. the Chargers, including the strong play of Aidan O'Connell, Davante Adams and Zamir White.
Injured Texans offense in ‘serious trouble’
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher run through the injuries to keep an eye on around the NFL Week 15, including the hobbled Texans offense that could be without CJ Stroud.
LAC fires Staley, Telesco after blowout loss to LV
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher react to the news that the Chargers have fired coach Brandon Staley and GM Tom Telesco after a disappointing 5-9 season that culminated with a 63-21 loss on TNF.
Show Me Something Week 15: Hurts, Tomlin, Tua
Mike Florio and Peter King make their picks for the players and coaches around the NFL who need to step up for their respective teams in Week 15.
Lions have ‘significant stakes’ on the line
Mike Florio and Peter King discuss the magnitude of Sunday's Detroit Lions vs. Denver Broncos matchup, where playoff seeding is on the line for both teams.
Jaguars, Ravens battle for AFC’s No. 1 seed
Mike Florio and Peter King preview the Week 15 Sunday Night Football showdown in the AFC between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens.