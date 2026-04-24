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MLB: New York Mets at Chicago Cubs
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NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Los Angeles Lakers
Fantasy Basketball: Luka Dončić, James Harden among preseason rankings ‘hits’
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Eli Tomac focusing on recovering from hip injury, may return before end of Supercross
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Saints get Sough help with Tyson at No. 8
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Commanders gets ‘stud’ Styles at No. 7
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Chiefs trade up to grab Delane at No. 6

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Tate is a 'shocking' selection for Titans

April 23, 2026 09:02 PM
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers react to the Titans picking Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate at No. 4 overall, breaking down the ramifications of the first stunner of the 2026 NFL Draft.

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