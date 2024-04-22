 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Artistic Gymnastics World Championships. Antwerp 2023.
Simone Biles among Laureus World Sports Awards winners
NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500
Michael Jordan relishes Talladega win and is ‘all in’ on NASCAR
The Chevron Championship - Final Round
‘Exhausted’ Korda WDs from this week’s LPGA event

Top Clips

nbc_dps_tompelisserointerview_240422.jpg
2024 NFL Draft could feature six first-round QBs
nbc_bfa_chiefsbillswrs_240422_V2.jpg
Could KC or BUF trade up for a WR?
nbc_golf_gt_mikeweirintv_240422.jpg
Weir picks International Presidents Cup captains

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Artistic Gymnastics World Championships. Antwerp 2023.
Simone Biles among Laureus World Sports Awards winners
NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500
Michael Jordan relishes Talladega win and is ‘all in’ on NASCAR
The Chevron Championship - Final Round
‘Exhausted’ Korda WDs from this week’s LPGA event

Top Clips

nbc_dps_tompelisserointerview_240422.jpg
2024 NFL Draft could feature six first-round QBs
nbc_bfa_chiefsbillswrs_240422_V2.jpg
Could KC or BUF trade up for a WR?
nbc_golf_gt_mikeweirintv_240422.jpg
Weir picks International Presidents Cup captains

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Factors playing into Commanders' decision at No. 2

April 22, 2024 02:25 PM
PFT's Mike Florio joins Dan Patrick to discuss NFL expectations for Caleb William with the Chicago Bears, what the Commanders could do at No. 2 overall and more ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Up Next
nbc_dps_tompelisserointerview_240422.jpg
10:36
2024 NFL Draft could feature six first-round QBs
Now Playing
USATSI_23045996.jpg
13:08
Simms’ Mock Draft 25-32: Packers reel in DeJean
Now Playing
nbc_csu_picks17to24_240422.jpg
15:59
Simms’ Mock Draft 17-24: Odunze lands at No. 18
Now Playing
nbc_csu_picks9to16_240422.jpg
15:52
Simms’ Mock Draft 9-16: Penix caps big QB run
Now Playing
jj_mpx.jpg
15:11
Simms’ Mock Draft 1-8: Vikings trade up to No. 3
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bradyhotdog_240422.jpg
4:10
O’Connell: Brady ate hot dogs mid-game as a rookie
Now Playing
nbc_pft_patriotsstay_240422.jpg
6:03
Patriots reportedly plan to stay at No. 3 overall
Now Playing
nbc_pft_oconnellqbsearch_240422.jpg
10:25
O’Connell provides insight on Vikings’ QB search
Now Playing
nbc_pft_draft_240422.jpg
3:54
Players who will get biggest reaction when drafted
Now Playing
nbc_pft_harbaugh_240422.jpg
2:26
Jim Harbaugh gets tattoo for Michigan title
Now Playing
nbc_pft_hill_240422.jpg
3:02
Hill shows accountability with taking criticism
Now Playing
nbc_pft_wilson_240422.jpg
7:22
Douglas believes Wilson is an ‘asset’
Now Playing