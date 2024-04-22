Watch Now
Factors playing into Commanders' decision at No. 2
PFT's Mike Florio joins Dan Patrick to discuss NFL expectations for Caleb William with the Chicago Bears, what the Commanders could do at No. 2 overall and more ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.
2024 NFL Draft could feature six first-round QBs
NFL reporter Tom Pelissero runs through his latest findings leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft, where he reviews how many first-round QBs could be selected, trade-up scenarios and much more.
Simms’ Mock Draft 25-32: Packers reel in DeJean
Speedsters fly off the board at the end of Round 1 in Chris Simms' 2024 NFL Mock Draft, including Cooper DeJean, who the Packers pick as their jack of all trades at No. 25.
Simms’ Mock Draft 17-24: Odunze lands at No. 18
Chris Simms reveals the third part of his 2024 NFL Mock Draft to Connor Rogers, explaining why he foresees Rome Odunze going off the board at No. 18 to the Bengals, a Seahawks-Rams trade and more.
Simms’ Mock Draft 9-16: Penix caps big QB run
Chris Simms has Washington's Michael Penix Jr. as the last of three consecutive quarterbacks taken from Nos. 11 through 13 in his 2024 NFL Mock Draft.
Simms’ Mock Draft 1-8: Vikings trade up to No. 3
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers evaluate the first eight picks of Simms' 2024 NFL Mock Draft, where QBs fly off the board and the Vikings move up to secure their franchise signal-caller.
O’Connell: Brady ate hot dogs mid-game as a rookie
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the logistics of sneaking food on the sidelines of NFL games, after Kevin O'Connell told a funny story about Tom Brady downing hot dogs and Pepsi as a rookie.
Patriots reportedly plan to stay at No. 3 overall
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out what the price would need to be for the Patriots to consider trading down, given all the holes New England needs to fill, and if the Vikings could fit that bill.
O’Connell provides insight on Vikings’ QB search
Kevin O'Connell is confident he can fix footwork and lower half mechanical issues for any QB the Vikings draft, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to explore which prospect Minnesota is eyeing.
Players who will get biggest reaction when drafted
From Caleb Williams to Drake Maye, Mike Florio and Chris Simms name which players they expect to draw the biggest reaction in Detroit when they are drafted.
Jim Harbaugh gets tattoo for Michigan title
Mike Florio and Chris Simms commend Jim Harbaugh for making good on his vow to get a tattoo for Michigan if the team went undefeated.
Hill shows accountability with taking criticism
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why even the top players need to be able to take an earful from their head coach when warranted, including Tyreek Hill after he was "slammed to the floor" by L'Jarius Sneed.