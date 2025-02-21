Stolz steams to 500m World Cup win in Poland

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Russell Henley, Sepp Straka highlight full field for 2025 Cognizant Classic
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
How to watch Richmond vs. Saint Joseph’s, Rhode Island vs. Saint Louis in Saturday’s A-10 doubleheader on USA
Aidan Berg
,
Aidan Berg
,
Top Clips
Kim relives elite 2013 Cal team with Homa, Weaver
Van Nistelrooy: Leicester took ‘a huge step back’
Extended HLs: Leicester City v. Brentford MWK 26
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
World Wrestling Entertainment
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Russell Henley, Sepp Straka highlight full field for 2025 Cognizant Classic
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
How to watch Richmond vs. Saint Joseph’s, Rhode Island vs. Saint Louis in Saturday’s A-10 doubleheader on USA
Aidan Berg
,
Aidan Berg
,
Top Clips
Kim relives elite 2013 Cal team with Homa, Weaver
Van Nistelrooy: Leicester took ‘a huge step back’
Extended HLs: Leicester City v. Brentford MWK 26
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
World Wrestling Entertainment
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
HOW TO WATCH:
U.S. Olympic Mixed Doubles Curling Trials
Close
Watch Now
Stolz steams to 500m World Cup win in Poland
February 21, 2025 03:53 PM
Jordan Stolz won the men’s 500m event at the speed skating World Cup in Poland ahead of Canada's Laurent Dubreuil thanks to a time of 34.49 seconds.
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue