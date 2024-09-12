Pac-12 adds Boise, CSU, SDSU and Fresno

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Wyndham Clark staying sharp for Presidents Cup after ‘a lot of us weren’t prepared’ for Rome
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Dr. Diandra: High tech mouthpieces make Watkins Glen safer for drivers’ brains
Diandra Leslie-Pelecky
,
Diandra Leslie-Pelecky
,
Pac-12 to add Boise St., Fresno St., San Diego St., Colorado St. in 2026, poaching Mountain West
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Week 2 preview: Bengals vs. Chiefs
Week 2 preview: Steelers vs. Broncos
Week 2 preview: Seahawks vs. Patriots
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
Paralympics
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Wyndham Clark staying sharp for Presidents Cup after ‘a lot of us weren’t prepared’ for Rome
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Dr. Diandra: High tech mouthpieces make Watkins Glen safer for drivers’ brains
Diandra Leslie-Pelecky
,
Diandra Leslie-Pelecky
,
Pac-12 to add Boise St., Fresno St., San Diego St., Colorado St. in 2026, poaching Mountain West
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Week 2 preview: Bengals vs. Chiefs
Week 2 preview: Steelers vs. Broncos
Week 2 preview: Seahawks vs. Patriots
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
Paralympics
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Pac-12 adds Boise, CSU, SDSU and Fresno
September 12, 2024 10:59 AM
Ross Dellenger joins Dan Patrick to break down the Pac-12 announcing the addition of four schools starting in 2026, explaining what the revitalization of the conference means for college athletics.
Close Ad