Does Fields have case as best running QB ever?
Michael Holley, Michael Smith and Natalie dive into the comments section to discuss the reaction to Smith’s take that Justin Fields is the best running QB he has seen.
Holley: McCarthy is ‘a major projection’
J.J. McCarthy may go top-five in the 2024 NFL Draft, but Michael Holley questions if the Michigan QB has shown enough as a prospect to feel good about taking that chance.
Is LeBron right about Iverson, Curry’s influence?
Michael Holley, Michael Smith and Natalie debate the different ways that the NBA’s greatest players have influenced basketball culture. and the game itself
The Harrison Jr. mystery continues
After Marvin Harrison Jr. decided not to work out at Ohio State’s pro day, Michael Holley and Michael Smith analyze the shifting dynamics at the top of the wide receiver class in the NFL draft.
Williams’ questions can’t be answered at pro day
The BFA duo explains why the questions surrounding Caleb Williams ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft are not things teams can answer in a scripted pro day workout.
Is Patriots’ offseason disappointing or practical?
Michael Smith is calling out the Patriots for not making a splash in free agency, but Michael Holley sees New England making necessary moves that won’t create headlines.
Jets impress with offseason additions
Michael Holley and Michael Smith are ready to give in to the Jets hype after New York signed Tyron Smith and Mike Williams in free agency. Can the Jets follow through?
What Butler story reveals about Belichick
'The Dynasty' series suggests some personal tension between former Patriots CB Malcolm Butler and Bill Belichick, so Michael Smith and Michael Holley unpack what that interaction says about Belichick's coaching style.
Measuring Donald, Brady is a ‘flawed comparison’
Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss why players of different positions cannot be compared because Tom Brady might be the best QB of all time, but Aaron Donald's resume also can't be matched.
Williams might not be a ‘lock’ for No. 1 pick
Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss the Bears' options in the 2024 NFL Draft, including a potential trade with Washington or another QB-needy team in order to acquire more "generational wealth."
Why Fields will be PIT starting QB by season’s end
Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss whether Pittsburgh should sit Justin Fields on the sidelines or give him the chance to compete for the starting role against Russell Wilson.
Fields will ‘supplant’ Wilson in Steelers offense
Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss all of the changes within the Pittsburgh Steelers, including why Smith believes that Justin Fields will ultimately beat out Russell Wilson for the starting job.