 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Enquirer
Venus Williams is back at Wimbledon at age 43 and ready to play on Centre Court again
NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins at New Jersey Devils
Coyotes sign Zucker, bring back 3 players to kick off free agency
shane mccanahan tampa bay rays
Rays’ McClanahan goes on injured list because of back tightness

Top Clips

nbc_usfl_championshiphl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Stallions beat Maulers for USFL title
nbc_usfl_trophy_230701.jpg
Birmingham Stallions crowned 2023 USFL Champions
nbc_usfl_holtzintv_230701v2.jpg
Stallions’ Holtz talks ‘togetherness’ of team

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Enquirer
Venus Williams is back at Wimbledon at age 43 and ready to play on Centre Court again
NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins at New Jersey Devils
Coyotes sign Zucker, bring back 3 players to kick off free agency
shane mccanahan tampa bay rays
Rays’ McClanahan goes on injured list because of back tightness

Top Clips

nbc_usfl_championshiphl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Stallions beat Maulers for USFL title
nbc_usfl_trophy_230701.jpg
Birmingham Stallions crowned 2023 USFL Champions
nbc_usfl_holtzintv_230701v2.jpg
Stallions’ Holtz talks ‘togetherness’ of team

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Chelsea sack Potter with CL quarterfinal looming

April 2, 2023 03:42 PM
The 2 Robbies react to Chelsea's shocking decision to part ways with Graham Potter after just six months in charge at Stamford Bridge.
Up Next
nbc_pl_2robbiesfull_230528.jpg
11:50
Premier League Championship Sunday 2023 review
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2rmcunderappreciated_230521.jpg
6:47
Unsung heroes from Man City’s three-peat team
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2rbloom_230514.jpg
3:19
Bloom making Brighton example for rest of PL
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2rfrank_230514.jpg
2:01
Frank is making his case to jump to the next level
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2rkiwior_230507.jpg
2:16
Kiwior stabilizing Arsenal amid defensive issues
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2raguerd_230507.jpg
2:06
Aguerd carrying over World Cup form for West Ham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2renciso_230430.jpg
1:36
Enciso is Brighton’s latest budding talent
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2rfoley_230430.jpg
2:30
Bournemouth owner Foley makes good on his promise
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2rmurphy_230423.jpg
1:49
Murphy holding his own among Newcastle star power
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2rrobinson_230423.jpg
3:50
Robinson quietly blossoming into consistent star
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2roneil_230416.jpg
3:26
O’Neil continuing to defy odds with Bournemouth
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2rmoreno_230416.jpg
2:01
Moreno a valuable ‘plug and play’ for Villa, Emery
Now Playing