MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
MLB: Spring Training-Houston Astros at New York Mets
2025 MLB spring training takeaways: Clay Holmes looks good, Ceddanne Rafaela’s new swing
NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
Winners, losers from NASCAR Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bte_salah_250223.jpg
Evaluating Salah’s chances to win Ballon d’Or
nbc_roto_bte_dpoy_250223.jpg
Is Mobley the best bet for NBA DPOY?
nbc_roto_bte_liverpool_250223.jpg
Liverpool the heavy favorites to win PL

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Mac Allister: Liverpool 'have a long way to go'

February 23, 2025 04:09 PM
Joe Prince-Wright catches up with Alexis Mac Allister after Liverpool's statement victory over Manchester City in Matchweek 26.
nbc_pl_2robearlev2_250223.jpg
2:08
Can Miley develop into a star at Newcastle?
nbc_pl_2robmustoe_250223.jpg
1:35
Spence developing into a key player for Spurs
nbc_pl_vvdintv_250223.jpg
6:25
Liverpool had a ‘complete performance’ v. Man City
nbc_pl_gonzalezintvv2_250223.jpg
4:04
Gonzalez: Man City ‘deserved more’ v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_tactics_250223.jpg
5:05
Analyzing defining moments from Matchweek 26
nbc_pl_lowedownv2_250223.jpg
5:20
Lowe Down: Arsenal made a ‘massive’ mistake
nbc_pl_salahalltimediscussion_250223.jpg
2:16
Where does Salah rank all-time in PL history?
nbc_pl_pepintv_250223.jpg
5:02
Guardiola: Liverpool are ‘a fantastic team’
nbc_pl_update_250223.jpg
8:26
PL Update: Liverpool down Manchester City
nbc_pl_mw26allgoals_250223.jpg
18:54
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 26
nbc_pl_slotintv_250223.jpg
5:04
Slot discusses importance of set pieces v. City
nbc_pl_szosalahintv_250223.jpg
3:46
Szoboslai, Salah reflect on ‘incredible’ win
