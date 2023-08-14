Watch Now
Biggest takeaways from Matchweek 1
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe share their main takeaways from the opening weekend of the 2023-24 Premier League season. Plus, Erik ten Hag joins the desk to recap Man United's win over Wolves.
Wolves’ Cunha reflects on ‘really difficult week’
Matheus Cunha recaps Wolves' loss to Manchester United and opens up about his emotions following a tumultuous week for the club.
O’Neil puzzled by VAR review against Man United
Wolves manager Gary O'Neill joins Rebecca Lowe and the chaps following Wolves' controversial loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Ten Hag ‘really pleased’ with win against Wolves
Erik ten Hag reflects on Manchester United's hard-fought win over Wolves at Old Trafford.
PL Update: Manchester United outlast Wolves
Rebecca Lowe and the chaps analyze Manchester United's 1-0 victory over Wolves at Old Trafford and hear from Bruno Fernandes, who explains how the Red Devils were able to overcome a slow start to win.
Fernandes: Man United ‘adapted’ to Wolves for win
Bruno Fernandes speaks to the media following Manchester United's 1-0 win against Wolves at Old Trafford.
Extended Highlights: Manchester United 1, Wolves 0
Wolves gave Manchester United fits during all game long, but Raphael Varane came to the rescue in the second half to secure three points for the Red Devils to begin their 2023-24 Premier League campaign.
Varane heads Manchester United ahead of Wolves
Raphael Varane provides the difference for Manchester United as the Red Devils go up 1-0 against Wolves at Old Trafford.
Ferguson: Ten Hag ‘has done a fantastic job’
Sir Alex Ferguson joins Rebecca Lowe and the chaps at the desk to explain why he's confident in Erik ten Hag's project with Manchester United and shares his opinion on giving young prospects a proper chance to play.
Ornstein highlights Man United’s transfer window
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to discuss Manchester United's big summer signings and players they're still interested in pursuing.
Ornstein: Lavia ‘has decided to join Chelsea’
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to break down Romeo Lavia's transfer saga and provides the latest updates on his reported move to Chelsea.
PL RAW: Haaland, City kick off new season in style
Soak in the scenes from the opening night of the 2023-24 Premier League season at Turf Moor, where Man City began their four-peat bid with a 3-0 win over Burnley.