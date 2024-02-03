 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Gulfstream Park
Fierceness Back on the Track at The Holy Bull Stakes Today
  • John Furlong
    ,
  • John Furlong
    ,
Intermountain Healthcare Freestyle International - Aerials Competition
Winter Vinecki wins aerials World Cup on tiebreaker
Track and Field: US Olympic Marathon Team Trials-Press Conference
WATCH LIVE: U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials

Top Clips

nbc_pl_totsecondgoal_240304.jpg
Richarlison’s brace puts Spurs in front v. Everton
nbc_pl_totfirstgoal_240203.jpg
Richarlison powers Tottenham in front of Everton
smx_plessinger_02032024.jpg
Plessinger recalls road from heartbreak to victory

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Gulfstream Park
Fierceness Back on the Track at The Holy Bull Stakes Today
  • John Furlong
    ,
  • John Furlong
    ,
Intermountain Healthcare Freestyle International - Aerials Competition
Winter Vinecki wins aerials World Cup on tiebreaker
Track and Field: US Olympic Marathon Team Trials-Press Conference
WATCH LIVE: U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials

Top Clips

nbc_pl_totsecondgoal_240304.jpg
Richarlison’s brace puts Spurs in front v. Everton
nbc_pl_totfirstgoal_240203.jpg
Richarlison powers Tottenham in front of Everton
smx_plessinger_02032024.jpg
Plessinger recalls road from heartbreak to victory

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Calvert-Lewin heads Everton level v. Tottenham

February 3, 2024 08:03 AM
A scramble in the box allows Dominic Calvert-Lewin a free header from close range to bring the Toffees back to level terms against Spurs in the first half at Goodison Park.
Up Next
nbc_pl_totsecondgoal_240304.jpg
1:31
Richarlison’s brace puts Spurs in front v. Everton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totfirstgoal_240203.jpg
1:20
Richarlison powers Tottenham in front of Everton
Now Playing
nbc_pst_reyna_240202.jpg
10:30
Analyzing how Reyna could fit in at Forest, in PL
Now Playing
nbc_pst_arsliv_240202.jpg
12:00
Midfield battle will decide Arsenal vs. Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pst_upanddown_240202.jpg
16:09
Preview & prediction for every PL match in MW23
Now Playing
nbc_pl_uabradley_240201.jpg
3:04
Bradley can be Liverpool’s ‘bona fide right back’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_uaschar_240201.jpg
2:48
Schar flying under the radar as key Newcastle cog
Now Playing
nbc_pl_tenhagintv_240201.jpg
3:27
Ten Hag: Man United’s win v. Wolves was ‘massive’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_tactics_240201.jpg
3:26
Analyzing Bradley’s best moments v. Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mw22allgoalsv2_240201.jpg
20:46
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 22
Now Playing
nbc_pl_update_240201.jpg
10:22
PL Update: Mainoo saves Man United v. Wolves
Now Playing
nbc_pl_wolmupostgame_240201.jpg
2:07
Mainoo becomes Manchester United’s hero v. Wolves
Now Playing