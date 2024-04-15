Watch Now
Palmer slots home Chelsea's opener against Everton
Cole Palmer shows off his dribbling skills before curling in his effort from distance to give Chelsea an early 1-0 lead against Everton at Stamford Bridge.
Palmer heads Chelsea 2-0 in front of Everton
Cole Palmer doubles his tally as he heads in the rebound off Jordan Pickford's save to give Chelsea a 2-0 lead against Everton in the first half at Stamford Bridge.
How Chelsea ‘are compliant’ with PSRs
David Ornstein joins Paul Burmeister to explain how Chelsea have been able to remain compliant with the Premier League's financial fair play regulations.
Amorim among Liverpool candidates to replace Klopp
David Ornstein joins Paul Burmeister to detail the latest news regarding Liverpool's managerial search with Jurgen Klopp set to leave the club this summer.
Man City ‘a firm favorite’ to win Premier League
Paul Burmeister, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe debate over the current state of the Premier League title race following critical losses from Liverpool and Arsenal in Matchweek 33.
Watkins not surprised by Villa’s upset of Arsenal
Ollie Watkins spoke with Joe Prince-Wright about his pursuit of the Premier League Golden Boot, his latest milestone achievement and more following Aston Villa's massive 2-0 victory over Arsenal.
Crystal Palace ‘tactically dominated’ Liverpool
Robbie Earle hits the tactics board to analyze how Crystal Palace had so much success attacking Liverpool on the wings en route to a 1-0 victory at Anfield.
PL Update: Arsenal, Liverpool slip in title race
Ahmed Fareed, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe recap a chaotic Sunday slate, where Liverpool fell to Crystal Palace at Anfield and Arsenal tripped up against Aston Villa at the Emirates.
Reactions from Arsenal’s shock 2-0 loss to Villa
Ahmed Fareed, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe discuss Aston Villa's impressive 2-0 victory over Arsenal at the Emirates to dampen the Gunners' title hopes in Matchweek 33.
Arteta: ‘The moment is now’ for Arsenal
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta explains what went wrong for his side in their 2-0 loss to Aston Villa at the Emirates in Matchweek 33.
Watkins, Martinez react to Villa’s win v. Arsenal
Ollie Watkins and Emiliano Martinez speak to the media following Aston Villa's 2-0 win against Arsenal at the Emirates in Matchweek 33.
Klopp, Robertson react to loss to Crystal Palace
Andy Robertson and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp share their thoughts on their side's 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace at Anfield in Matchweek 33.
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Aston Villa Matchweek 33
Arsenal looked set to settle for a point against Aston Villa, but two late goals from Leon Bailey and Ollie Watkins guided Unai Emery's side to victory in a monumental blow to the Gunners' title hopes at the Emirates.