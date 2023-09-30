Watch Now
Estupinan's own goal makes it 3-0 for Villa
The rout is officially on for Aston Villa as a shot deflects off Pervis Estupinan and finds the back of the net to give the Villains a commanding 3-0 lead over Brighton.
Watkins doubles Aston Villa’s lead over Brighton
Ollie Watkins scores his second goal of the first half to give Aston Villa an early 2-0 lead over Brighton at Villa Park.
Watkins slots home Villa’s opener v. Brighton
Ollie Watkins rewards his side's fluid buildup to give Aston Villa a 1-0 lead over Brighton in the first half at Villa Park.
Predictions for every PL match in Matchweek 7
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards go up and down the table to predict every fixture of Matchweek 7 in the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Can Fulham compound Chelsea’s woes in local derby?
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola analyze the early struggles of both Fulham and Chelsea with the west London neighbors set to do battle at Craven Cottage this weekend.
Confident Spurs & Liverpool set to go head to head
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards break down the keys to Tottenham v. Liverpool, with both teams brimming with confidence entering their high-octane clash in north London.
Top goals, skills and saves: Matchweek 6 (2023-24)
Enjoy the best goals, saves and most eye-catching bits of skill from Matchweek 6 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
PL RAW: Topsy-turvy North London derby ends 2-2
Transport yourself to north London and relive Arsenal and Tottenham's four-goal thriller from an on-the-ground perspective at the Emirates.
Every touch by Son in Spurs’ draw v. Arsenal
Relive every touch Heung-min Son made in his two-goal performance for Tottenham in a chaotic back-and-forth affair against Arsenal in the North London derby.
Tottenham showed personality against Arsenal
Leon Osman and Jermain Defoe review Arsenal and Tottenham's 2-2 draw in the North London derby, and discuss how brave Spurs played at the Emirates.
How Everton’s tactics stifled Brentford
Leon Osman, Jermain Defoe, and Leroy Rosenior analyze Everton's impressive performance in a 3-1 win over Brentford in Matchweek 6.
Blades made ‘naïve mistakes’ v. Newcastle
Leon Osman, Jermain Defoe, and Leroy Rosenior break down the miscues and errors that plagued Sheffield United in a 8-0 loss to Newcastle United at Bramall Lane.