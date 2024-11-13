 Skip navigation
Every touch: Fernandes makes it look easy v. Foxes

November 13, 2024 11:55 AM
In Ruud van Nistelrooy's last match as Manchester United interim manager, captain Bruno Fernandes reminded everyone why he's considered one of the most dynamic midfielders in the Premier League against Leicester City.
