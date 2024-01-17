Watch Now
Every touch by Werner in Spurs debut v. Man United
Watch Timo Werner's first appearance for Tottenham after the striker marked his Premier League with an assist against Manchester United.
Every touch by De Bruyne in 3-2 win v. Newcastle
Relive every touch by Kevin De Bruyne after he scored Man City's tying goal and assisted their winner in his 21-minute masterclass off the bench against Newcastle.
Every touch by Hojlund in draw against Tottenham
See Rasmus Hojlund's full impact against Tottenham after the striker had a hand in both Manchester United goals in their 2-2 draw at Old Trafford.
Toney ‘has done enough for Brentford’
Ian Wright, Darren Bent, and Darren Lewis have a roundtable discussion regarding Ivan Toney's return from suspension and debate over his future with transfer rumors circulating.
Manchester United had ‘no structure’ v. Tottenham
Ian Wright shares his thoughts and frustrations with Manchester United following their subpar performance in a 2-2 draw against Tottenham.
De Bruyne ‘easily the best’ midfielder in world
Ian Wright explains why Kevin De Bruyne is such a phenomenal talent for Manchester City and details the importance of his vision and ability to pick out any pass.
Everton frustrate Aston Villa in ‘nasty’ clash
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe recap Everton's draw against Aston Villa, and discuss where Aston Villa struggled against the Toffees' physicality at Goodison Park.
Man City looking scary with ‘refreshed’ De Bruyne
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe praise Manchester City's performance against Newcastle, led by Kevin De Bruyne, who reminded the Premier League why his side are the team to beat this season.
Is Fernandes becoming a liability for Chelsea?
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe recap Chelsea's win over Fulham and debate over Enzo Fernandes' place in the squad as he continues to underwhelm in the Blues' midfield.
Manchester United looked ‘flat’ against Tottenham
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe analyze Manchester United's 2-2 draw against Tottenham and discuss Erik ten Hag's tactics as the Red Devils put on another lackluster performance.
Man United’s lack of identity evident v. Tottenham
Matt Holland, Leroy Rosenior, and Tim Sherwood examine Manchester United's struggles against a high-flying Tottenham side despite earing a draw at Old Trafford.
Bobb is a ‘special talent’ at Manchester City
Robbie Mustoe explains why Oscar Bobb is his underappreciated performer of the week following his game-winning goal for Manchester City against Newcastle at St. James' Park.