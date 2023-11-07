 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Emmett Mosley V.jpg
Emmett Mosley V Will be Honored as a 2024 All-American as Part of All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Tour
Ian Moore.jpg
Ian Moore Set to be Welcomed to 2024 All-American Bowl with Virtual Jersey Presentation
MIchael Kern.jpg
Michael Kern Will be Honored as a 2024 All-American as Part of All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Tour

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardendebut_231107.jpg
Analyzing Harden’s Clippers debut
nbc_pl_disasimixedzoneintv_231107.JPG
Disasi: Chelsea’s patience paid off v. Tottenham
nbc_pl_kulusevskimixedzoneintv_231107.JPG
Kulusevski: Spurs angry but proud after first loss

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Emmett Mosley V.jpg
Emmett Mosley V Will be Honored as a 2024 All-American as Part of All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Tour
Ian Moore.jpg
Ian Moore Set to be Welcomed to 2024 All-American Bowl with Virtual Jersey Presentation
MIchael Kern.jpg
Michael Kern Will be Honored as a 2024 All-American as Part of All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Tour

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardendebut_231107.jpg
Analyzing Harden’s Clippers debut
nbc_pl_disasimixedzoneintv_231107.JPG
Disasi: Chelsea’s patience paid off v. Tottenham
nbc_pl_kulusevskimixedzoneintv_231107.JPG
Kulusevski: Spurs angry but proud after first loss

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Hojbjerg admits loss to Chelsea 'hurts a lot'

November 7, 2023 09:03 AM
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg couldn't hide his disappointment after Tottenham battled with nine men but fell to Chelsea in their first loss of the Premier League season.
Up Next
nbc_pl_disasimixedzoneintv_231107.JPG
3:55
Disasi: Chelsea’s patience paid off v. Tottenham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kulusevskimixedzoneintv_231107.JPG
3:52
Kulusevski: Spurs angry but proud after first loss
Now Playing
nbc_pl_pochintv_231106.jpg
2:33
Pochettino: Chelsea ‘were the better team’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_update_231106.jpg
8:41
PL Update: Chelsea outlast nine-men Tottenham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_jacksonhattrick_231106.jpg
1:37
Jackson’s hat-trick for Chelsea v. Tottenham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mw11allgoals_231106.jpg
18:48
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 11
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totchepostmatchanalysis_231106.jpg
2:24
Postecoglou building a healthy culture at Spurs
Now Playing
nbc_pl_angeintv_231106.jpg
4:39
Postecoglou ‘really proud’ despite loss to Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_paljack_231106.jpg
0:43
Jackson overjoyed with first Chelsea hat-trick
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totche_231106.jpg
18:26
Extended HLs: Tottenham v. Chelsea Matchweek 11
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chegoal4_231106.jpg
1:01
Jackson completes hat-trick for Chelsea v. Spurs
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chegoal3_231106.jpg
1:22
Jackson slots home Chelsea’s third v. Tottenham
Now Playing