Hojbjerg admits loss to Chelsea 'hurts a lot'
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg couldn't hide his disappointment after Tottenham battled with nine men but fell to Chelsea in their first loss of the Premier League season.
Disasi: Chelsea’s patience paid off v. Tottenham
Axel Disasi explained Chelsea's approach in their wild win over Tottenham and heaped praise on Nicolas Jackson for snapping his scoring drought with a hat trick.
Kulusevski: Spurs angry but proud after first loss
Dejan Kulusevski summed up the mood in the Tottenham dressing room after nine-man Spurs fell to Chelsea and suffered their first defeat of the season.
Pochettino: Chelsea ‘were the better team’
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino shares his main takeaways from his side's roller coaster victory over nine-men Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
PL Update: Chelsea outlast nine-men Tottenham
Anna Jackson, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe try to make sense of Chelsea's incredible 4-1 victory over nine-men Tottenham, where VAR played a huge role during the match once again in Matchweek 11.
Jackson’s hat-trick for Chelsea v. Tottenham
Relive Nicolas Jackson's hat-trick performance for Chelsea against Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Matchweek 11.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 11
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 11 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Postecoglou building a healthy culture at Spurs
Tim Howard and Robbie Mustoe sing Ange Postecoglou's praises for the way nine-men Tottenham played against Chelsea despite the uphill battle Spurs faced.
Postecoglou ‘really proud’ despite loss to Chelsea
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou shares his thoughts on everything that went down in Tottenham's 4-1 loss to Chelsea, where two Spurs players were sent off amid multiple VAR sequences.
Jackson overjoyed with first Chelsea hat-trick
Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer share their reactions to Chelsea's 4-1 win over nine-men Tottenham in Matchweek 11.
Extended HLs: Tottenham v. Chelsea Matchweek 11
Relive a chaotic London derby between Tottenham and Chelsea, where Spurs finish with nine men in a monumental 4-1 victory for Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Jackson completes hat-trick for Chelsea v. Spurs
Nicolas Jackson scores his first hat-trick as a Chelsea player as he gives the Blues a 4-1 lead over Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.