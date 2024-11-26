Watch Now
Wright: Man City's recruitment has 'gone wrong'
Ian Wright explains why he thinks Manchester City's recent skid is the result of poor transfer market strategies and recruitment.
Up Next
Unpacking Amorim’s Man United managerial debut
The Kelly & Wrighty crew unpack Ruben Amorim's managerial debut with Manchester United that resulted in a draw with Ipswich Town.
Liverpool get a ‘wake-up call’ against Southampton
The Kelly & Wrighty crew debate over Liverpool's shaky performance in a 3-2 win against Southampton at St. Mary's in Matchweek 12.
What’s wrong with Manchester City?
The Generation xG crew takes a deep dive into Manchester City's most glaring issues following their 4-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad in Matchweek 12.
Arsenal back on track after dominant win v. Forest
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe highlight Arsenal's much-needed 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest to keep pace at the top of the table in Matchweek 12.
Amorim’s vision for Man United will take time
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe react to Ruben Amorim's first match as Manchester United manager in a draw against Ipswich Town in Matchweek 12.
Chelsea were ‘so good tactically’ v. Leicester
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe reflect on Chelsea's 2-1 win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in Matchweek 12.
Liverpool show vulnerabilities in win over Saints
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe share their pros and cons of Liverpool's performance in a dramatic 3-2 win over Southampton in Matchweek 12.
Takeaways from Spurs’ ‘stunning’ win over Man City
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss Tottenham Hotspur's incredible 4-0 win against Manchester City at the Etihad in Matchweek 12.
Why Spurs’ bravery was key in win over Man City
The Generation xG highlights Spurs' tenacity and courage in their style of play against Manchester City in Matchweek 12.
What we learned from Amorim’s first game in charge
The Generation xG crew spotlight Ruben Amorim's tactical setup in his first match as Manchester United manager and share their takeaways from the Red Devils' performance.
Top Premier League saves from Matchweek 12
Relive the best saves from Matchweek 12 of the 2024-25 Premier League season.