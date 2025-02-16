Watch Now
Maddison slots home Spurs' opener v. Man United
Andre Onana makes a save but Manchester United's defense gets caught ball-watching as James Maddison is first to pounce on the rebound and gives Spurs the lead at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Kulusevski: ‘I’m a huge fan of Vicario!’
Joe Prince-Wright catches up with Dejan Kulusevski following Tottenham Hotspur's 1-0 win against Manchester United in Matchweek 25.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 25
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 25 of the 2024-25 Premier League season.
Lowe Down: Are Chelsea declining under Maresca?
Rebecca Lowe answers Robbie Earle's and Tim Howard's most pressing questions from Matchweek 25, including her thoughts on Ruben Amorim, Arsenal, and Enzo Maresca's growingly uncertain future at Chelsea.
PL Update: Liverpool survive Wolves
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard analyze a dramatic Sunday slate including Liverpool's narrow win over Wolves, and Spurs' victory over Manchester United.
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Man United Matchweek 25
Watch full-match highlights from Manchester United's trip to London to take on Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Matchweek 25.
Amorim not worried about Man United job security
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim speaks to the media following his side's 1-0 loss to Spurs in Matchweek 25.
Postecoglou shares takeaways from win over Man Utd
Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou discusses his side's important victory against Manchester United at home in Matchweek 25.
Maddison: ‘I know I can be the difference here’
James Maddison reflects on Spurs' win against Manchester United where he scored the game-winning goal at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Is Manchester United too big of a job for Amorim?
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard share their thoughts on the state of Manchester United following yet another defeat, this time at the hands of Spurs.
Spurs get ‘big-time’ win over Man United
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard react to Spurs' victory over Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Matchweek 25.
Slot: Liverpool showed ‘great fighting spirit’
Liverpool manager Arne Slot reflects on his side's nail-biting 2-1 win against Wolves at Anfield.