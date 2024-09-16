Watch Now
Jorginho on Arsenal's approach for Man City test
Following Arsenal's hard fought north London derby triumph over Tottenham, Jorginho shares his takeaways for the Gunners and their mentality going into next weekend's showdown against Manchester City.
Up Next
Santo’s tactics worked to perfection v. Liverpool
Santo's tactics worked to perfection v. Liverpool
Robbie Mustoe explains why Nuno Espírito Santo is his underappreciated performer of the week after leading Nottingham Forest to victory against Liverpool at Anfield in Matchweek 4.
Gabriel was ‘colossus’ for Arsenal v. Tottenham
Gabriel was 'colossus' for Arsenal v. Tottenham
Robbie Earle explains why Gabriel Magalhaes is his underappreciated performer of the week following his game-winning goal for Arsenal against Tottenham in Matchweek 4.
How Arsenal set up Gabriel’s winner v. Tottenham
How Arsenal set up Gabriel's winner v. Tottenham
Tim Howard hits the tactics board to take a closer look at Arsenal's game-winning set piece against Tottenham in the 196th edition of the North London Derby.
Lowe Down: Is the Liverpool-Slot honeymoon over?
Lowe Down: Is the Liverpool-Slot honeymoon over?
Rebecca Lowe answers Robbie Earle's and Tim Howard's most pressing questions from Matchweek 4, including her thoughts on Arsenal's win against Tottenham, Arne Slot's first loss at Liverpool, and more.
Postecoglou: ‘I always win things’ in second year
Postecoglou: 'I always win things' in second year
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou sounds off following his side's loss to Arsenal and the NBC Sports crew analyzes his eyebrow-raising comments about Spurs' outlook this season.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 4
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 4
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 4 of the 2024-25 Premier League season.
Barnes, Schar believe Newcastle can still improve
Barnes, Schar believe Newcastle can still improve
Harvey Barnes and Fabian Schar react to Newcastle's come from behind victory against Wolves at the Molineux in Matchweek 4.
Can Newcastle keep pace with Man City, Arsenal?
Can Newcastle keep pace with Man City, Arsenal?
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Earle share their thoughts on Newcastle's gritty performance against Wolves and discuss the chances of the Magpies being able to compete for silverware this season.
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Newcastle Matchweek 4
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Newcastle Matchweek 4
Mario Lemina got Wolves going early, but Newcastle's second-half adjustments proved too much for Gary O'Neil's side to handle as the Magpies come from behind to win 2-1 at the Molineux.
Barnes’ screamer puts Newcastle 2-1 in front
Barnes' screamer puts Newcastle 2-1 in front
Newcastle have turned the match on its head as Harvey Barnes' beautiful strike from distance gives Newcastle their first lead against Wolves late in the second half at the Molineux.
Schar rockets Newcastle level against Wolves
Schar rockets Newcastle level against Wolves
The Magpies are back on level terms thanks to Fabian Schar's rocket from distance to make it 1-1 late in the second half at the Molineux.