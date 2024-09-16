 Skip navigation
Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload//f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/k2aooyefscfe9cx7jnkv
Fact or Fiction: Kalel Mullings is Michigan’s best running back
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
Sidney Crosby
Sidney Crosby signs two-year extension with the Pittsburgh Penguins that runs through 2026-27 season
CJ Bailey
NC State going with freshman Bailey as starting QB at No. 21 Clemson after McCall’s injury

Top Clips

nbc_dps_steveyounginterview_240916.jpg
Can Young succeed in NFL, even in a good system?
nbc_dps_nflweek2recap_240916.jpg
Cardinals, Saints headline biggest Week 2 wins
nbc_golf_gt_omeararetiring_v2_240916.jpg
O’Meara announces retirement from pro golf

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Jorginho on Arsenal's approach for Man City test

September 16, 2024 05:30 PM
Following Arsenal's hard fought north London derby triumph over Tottenham, Jorginho shares his takeaways for the Gunners and their mentality going into next weekend's showdown against Manchester City.
Up Next
nbc_pl_2robmustoe_240915.jpg
1:44
Santo’s tactics worked to perfection v. Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robearle_240915.jpg
1:22
Gabriel was ‘colossus’ for Arsenal v. Tottenham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_tactics_240915.jpg
2:38
How Arsenal set up Gabriel’s winner v. Tottenham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lowedownv2_240915.jpg
4:16
Lowe Down: Is the Liverpool-Slot honeymoon over?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_angeintvreaction_240915.jpg
6:03
Postecoglou: ‘I always win things’ in second year
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mw4allgoals_240915.jpg
11:22
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 4
Now Playing
nbc_pl_barnesscharintv_240915.jpg
3:08
Barnes, Schar believe Newcastle can still improve
Now Playing
nbc_pl_wolnewpostgame_240915.jpg
4:20
Can Newcastle keep pace with Man City, Arsenal?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_wolnew_240915.jpg
10:59
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Newcastle Matchweek 4
Now Playing
nbc_pl_newgoal2_240915.jpg
1:34
Barnes’ screamer puts Newcastle 2-1 in front
Now Playing
nbc_pl_newgoal1_240915.jpg
1:11
Schar rockets Newcastle level against Wolves
Now Playing
nbc_pl_wolgoal1_240915.jpg
1:45
Lemina buries Wolves’ opener against Newcastle
Now Playing