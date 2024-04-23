 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Clemson
20204 NFL Draft Rankings: Linebackers Collegiate Performance Analysis
AUTO: MAY 21 NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race
NASCAR announces 2024 All-Star Race format, new tire options
2019 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championship
Brentley’s Bracketology: Predicting NCAA D-I men’s golf regional fields

Top Clips

nbc_pl_update_240423.jpg
PL Update: Arsenal trounce hapless Chelsea
nbc_pl_trossardwhite_240423.jpg
White, Trossard reacts to Arsenal’s win v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_arschepostgamereaction_240423.jpg
Arsenal put on a clinic in 5-0 rout of Chelsea

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Havertz puts Arsenal 4-0 in front of Chelsea

April 23, 2024 04:25 PM
The rout is on as Kai Havertz buries his second goal of the match to give Arsenal a commanding 4-0 lead over Chelsea at the Emirates.
nbc_pl_update_240423.jpg
6:58
PL Update: Arsenal trounce hapless Chelsea
nbc_pl_trossardwhite_240423.jpg
2:15
White, Trossard reacts to Arsenal’s win v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_arschepostgamereaction_240423.jpg
3:11
Arsenal put on a clinic in 5-0 rout of Chelsea
nbc_pl_mercysidederbypreview_240423.jpg
1:19
Everton v. Liverpool a must-win for both sides
nbc_pl_parteyintv_240423.jpg
1:01
Partey: Arsenal deserved 5-0 win over Chelsea
nbc_pl_arschepostmatchdiscussionsecondone_240423.jpg
5:03
Chelsea’s lack of leadership evident v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_pochintv_240423.jpg
1:14
Pochettino laments blowout loss to Arsenal
nbc_pl_arsche_240423.jpg
12:42
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Chelsea Matchweek 35
nbc_pl_arsgoal5_240423.jpg
1:21
White’s chip makes it 5-0 for Arsenal v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_arsgoal3_240423.jpg
1:31
Havertz gives Arsenal 3-0 lead against Chelsea
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_240423.jpg
1:18
White doubles Arsenal’s lead against Chelsea
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_240423.jpg
1:18
Trossard drills Arsenal 1-0 in front of Chelsea
