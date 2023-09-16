Watch Now
McBurnie sent off after second yellow v. Spurs
Things go from bad to worse for Sheffield United as Oli McBurnie is sent off in the final seconds of the Blades' 2-1 loss to Tottenham after receiving his second yellow card.
De Zerbi details Brighton’s victory over Man Utd
Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi details how Brighton overcame a slow start to defeat Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Highlights: Aston Villa 3, Crystal Palace 1
Relive Aston Villa's dramatic comeback victory as Crystal Palace blows a 1-0 lead late in stoppage time at Villa Park.
Postecoglou assesses Spurs’ comeback v. Blades
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou recaps his side's 2-1 comeback win over Sheffield United to remain undefeated this season.
Bailey completes Villa’s comeback against Palace
Just moments after Douglas Luiz's go-ahead penalty, Leon Bailey secures three points for Aston Villa at the death against Crystal Palace.
Kulusevski scores 100th-minute winner for Spurs
Dejan Kulusevski becomes Tottenham's newest hero as he scores the match-winning goal in the 10th minute of stoppage time against Sheffield United.
Richarlison lifts Spurs level v. Sheffield United
Richarlison comes to Tottenham's rescue in the 98th minute to bring Spurs to level terms against Sheffield United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Hamer hammers volley gives Blades lead v. Spurs
Gustavo Hamer's strike goes in off the post to give Sheffield United a shocking 1-0 lead in the second half against Tottenham.
Manchester United in ‘crisis’ after Brighton loss
Rebecca Lowe, Lee Dixon, and Robbie Mustoe recap Manchester United' 3-1 defeat at the hands of Brighton at Old Trafford, and discuss Erik ten Hag's role in the team's dysfunction.
Luiz’s penalty gives Aston Villa lead v. Palace
Douglas Luiz sends the keeper the wrong way as he gives Aston Villa a 2-1 lead in the dying moments of their fixture against Crystal Palace.
Highlights: Manchester City 3, West Ham United 1
West Ham United took a 1-0 lead into halftime, but Manchester City roared back with three-second half goals to keep their perfect start to the season alive.
Extended Highlights: Fulham 1, Luton Town 0
Luton Town battled for 90 minutes, but Carlos Vinicius provided the difference to secure three points for Fulham at Craven Cottage.