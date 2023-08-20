 Skip navigation
MLB: Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees
Yankees and Tigers will play in the Little League Classic on Aug. 18 next year
oly_atm100_worlds_final_230820_1920x1080.jpg
Noah Lyles wins 100m at world championships, first step of sprint double
MX Budds Creek 2023 Aaron Plessinger pops champagne.jpg
Motocross 2023: Results and points after SuperMotocross Round 27 at Budds Creek
nbc_pl_sterlingintv_230820.jpg
Sterling reflects on ‘difficult’ loss to West Ham
nbc_pl_tacticssession_230820.jpg
How Man United’s midfield imploded v. Tottenham
nbc_nas_wheelin_lancasterhl_230820.jpg
Highlights: Whelen Modified at Lancaster Motorplex

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Moyes: West Ham's win 'extremely satisfying'

August 20, 2023 03:05 PM
West Ham United manager breaks down the Hammers' 3-1 victory against Chelsea and explains why he's so proud of his players.
nbc_pl_sterlingintv_230820.jpg
Sterling reflects on ‘difficult’ loss to West Ham
nbc_pl_tacticssession_230820.jpg
How Man United’s midfield imploded v. Tottenham
nbc_pl_update_230820.jpg
PL Update: West Ham hammer Chelsea
nbc_pl_pochettinointv_230820.jpg
Pochettino details went wrong against West Ham
nbc_pl_whuche_postgame_230820.jpg
Mustoe: West Ham expose Chelsea’s ‘new problems’
nbc_pl_whuvchehl_230820.jpg
Extended Highlights: West Ham United 3, Chelsea 1
nbc_pl_whuche_paquetagoal_230820.jpg
Paqueta’s penalty gives West Ham 3-1 lead
nbc_pl_whuche_redcardaguerd_v2_230820.jpg
Aguerd sent off for second yellow card v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_whuche_antoniogoal_230820.jpg
Antonio’s strike gives West Ham lead v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_mcginnintv_230820.jpg
McGinn recaps Villa’s win after ‘turbulent week’
nbc_pl_tarkowskiintv_230820.jpg
Tarkowski: 4-0 loss to Villa was a ‘fair result’
nbc_pl_dycheintv_230820.jpg
Dyche: Everton has ‘no excuses’ after Villa loss
