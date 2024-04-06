Watch Now
Farah on fan fest: 'This is what sports is about'
British Olympic gold medalist Mo Farah joins Rebecca Lowe on set to discuss Arsenal's title chances, the Premier League Fan Fest in Nashville, and more.
Reacting to Arsenal’s impressive win over Brighton
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, Alan Shearer, and the 2 Robbies share their thoughts on the Premier League title race following Arsenal's win over Brighton.
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Brighton Matchweek 31
Arsenal take care of business against Brighton and secure three points at the Amex to go one point clear of Liverpool and Manchester City at the top of the table.
Trossard’s chip puts Arsenal 3-0 ahead of Brighton
Brighton give away possession at the worst possible moment as Leandro Trossard sprints toward the Seagulls' goal and slots home the Gunners' third of the match.
Havertz nets Arsenal’s second against Brighton
The Gunners take a two-goal lead thanks to Kai Havertz's tap in against Brighton at the Amex.
Saka tucks away penalty to go up 1-0 v. Brighton
Bukayo Saka step up the spot and converts the penalty to give Arsenal a 1-0 lead over Brighton at the Amex.
Extended HLs: Luton Town v. Bournemouth MWK 31
Relive Luton Town's incredible comeback victory against Bournemouth, where a stoppage-time winner from Carlton Morris gave the Hatters a boost in their fight against relegation.
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Wolves Matchweek 31
Look back on West Ham's 2-1 comeback win against Wolves, where James Ward-Prowse stole the show in style with an Olimpico late in the second half at the Molineux.
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Fulham Matchweek 31
Bruno Guimaraes' heroics saves the day for Newcastle as they escape Craven Cottage with all three points following a narrow win over Fulham in Matchweek 31.
Extended HLs: Everton v. Burnley Matchweek 31
Everton's fight against relegation took a huge step in the right direction against Burnley, who went down to 10 men in their loss to the Toffees in Matchweek 31.
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Brentford MWK 31
Aston Villa jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but the Bees fought back in the second half to push Unai Emery's side to the brink of an upset in a six-goal thriller at Villa Park.
Morris tucks away Luton Town’s winner v. Cherries
The Hatters complete their comeback bid thanks to Carlton Morris' 90th-minute winner against Bournemouth at Kenilworth Road.