PL RAW: Liverpool extend lead over faltering City

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman
Georgia vs. Texas prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends and recent stats
ISU Grand Prix Of Figure Skating Cup Of China 2024 - Day 2
Amber Glenn’s path to Grand Prix Final, figure skating stardom a decade-long journey
AUTO: SEP 08 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 available at Walmart
NASCAR President Steve Phelps vows that fans will know where to watch Cup races in 2025

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_qbwaiversv3_241203.jpg
Viable QB adds in Week 14 fantasy: Wilson, Winston
rams_berry.jpg
Week 14 futures: Mitchell DROY, Rams to win West
nbc_dps_seansalisbury_241203.jpg
Jackson can solidify HOF case with Super Bowl win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman
Georgia vs. Texas prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends and recent stats
ISU Grand Prix Of Figure Skating Cup Of China 2024 - Day 2
Amber Glenn’s path to Grand Prix Final, figure skating stardom a decade-long journey
AUTO: SEP 08 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 available at Walmart
NASCAR President Steve Phelps vows that fans will know where to watch Cup races in 2025

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_qbwaiversv3_241203.jpg
Viable QB adds in Week 14 fantasy: Wilson, Winston
rams_berry.jpg
Week 14 futures: Mitchell DROY, Rams to win West
nbc_dps_seansalisbury_241203.jpg
Jackson can solidify HOF case with Super Bowl win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

PL RAW: Liverpool extend lead over faltering City

December 3, 2024 12:25 PM
Enjoy the sights and sounds from Anfield where Liverpool left no doubt against Manchester City in Matchweek 13.
Up Next
nbc_pl_2robbies_diallo_241210.jpg
3:16
Man United might have a ‘diamond’ in Diallo
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_schade_241201.jpg
1:04
Schade’s emergence is ‘something to watch’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_tacticsgalaxy_241201.jpg
4:47
How Alexander-Arnold unlocked Man City’s defense
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lowedown_241201.jpg
4:11
Lowe Down: Man City ‘have dropped off a cliff’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_update_241201.jpg
22:04
PL Update: Liverpool upend Man City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_postgamediscussion_241201.jpg
2:01
Amorim’s Man United face first test v. Arsenal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_pepdiscussion_241201.jpg
2:59
Can Guardiola turn Man City around?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_pepintv_241201.jpg
5:19
Guardiola reacts to Man City’s loss to Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mw13allgoals_241201.jpg
14:51
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 13
Now Playing
nbc_pl_slotintv_241201.jpg
4:18
Slot reflects on ‘perfect’ win over Man City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_livmcpostmatch_241201.jpg
6:52
Liverpool hand Man City major blow in title chase
Now Playing
nbc_pl_salahvvdintv_241201.jpg
3:43
Salah, van Dijk reflect on ‘special’ win v. City
Now Playing