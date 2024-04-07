Watch Now
PL Update: Man United, Liverpool share the spoils
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and the 2 Robbies recap a blockbuster Sunday, where Manchester United and Liverpool battled to a draw, Sheffield United salvaged a point against Chelsea, and Tottenham tamed Nottingham Forest.
Main takeaways from PL Fan Fest in Nashville
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and the 2 Robbies share their thoughts on Matchweek 32 as a whole and discuss their favorite moments from the Premier League Fan Fest in Nashville.
Extended HLs: Tottenham v. Forest Matchweek 32
Relive Tottenham's hard-fought 3-1 victory over Nottingham Forest to go level with Aston Villa on points for fourth place in the table in Matchweek 32.
Extended HLs: Sheffield United v. Chelsea MWK 32
Chelsea were on the verge of back-to-back Premier League victories, but Oli McBurnie's 93rd minute equalizer tied things up at 2-2 as the Blades salvage a point at Bramall Lane in Matchweek 32.
McBurnie stuns Chelsea to bring Blades level
Oli McBurnie makes the run and tucks away Sheffield United's equalizer in the 93rd minute against Chelsea at Bramall Lane.
Porro’s volley gives Spurs 3-1 lead v. Forest
Spurs take a two-goal lead over Nottingham Forest thanks to Pedro Porro's impressive finish to make it 3-1 in the second half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Van de Ven’s rocket gives Spurs the lead v. Forest
Micky van de Ven's powerful strike ripples the back of the net to give Spurs a 2-1 lead against Nottingham Forest at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Madueke powers Chelsea 2-1 in front of Blades
Noni Madueke takes it himself and blasts his effort into the back of the net to put the Blues 2-1 ahead of the Blades in the second half at Bramall Lane.
Wood equalizes for Nottingham Forest v. Tottenham
Chris Wood gets his name on the scoresheet with a tidy finish to bring Nottingham Forest level against Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Murillo’s own goal gives Tottenham a 1-0 v. Forest
Timo Werner's cross is turned in by Murillo's failed clearance to give Spurs a 1-0 lead against Nottingham Forest in the first half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Bogle blasts Sheffield United level v. Chelsea
Jayden Bogle beats Dorde Petrovic at the near post to bring Sheffield United back to level terms against Chelsea at Bramall Lane.
Silva tucks away Chelsea’s go-ahead goal v. Blades
Thiago Silva gets Chelsea on the board early as he guides his effort into the bottom corner of the goal in the first half at Bramall Lane.