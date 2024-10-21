Watch Now
PL Update: Forest victorious v. Crystal Palace
Paul Burmeister, Tim Howard, and Danny Higginbotham share their takeaways from Nottingham Forest's 1-0 win against Crystal Palace at the City Ground to wrap up Matchweek 8.
Arsenal must overcome ‘mental hurdle’ v. Liverpool
Paul Burmeister, Danny Higginbotham, and Tim Howard preview the Matchweek 9 showdown between Arsenal and Liverpool, where the Gunners find themselves in need of points to keep pace with the top of the table.
Crystal Palace having ‘tough times at the moment’
Will Hughes and Oliver Glasner speak to the media following Crystal Palace's 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in Matchweek 8.
Wood reacts to Forest’s win v. Crystal Palace
Chris Wood reflects on Nottingham Forest's 1-0 win against Crystal Palace, where his goal was the difference on the night at the City Ground.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 8
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 8 of the 2024-25 Premier League season.
Extended HLs: Forest v. Crystal Palace MWK 8
Chris Wood's heroics in the second half were enough to secure all three points for Nottingham Forest against Crystal Palace at the City Ground in Matchweek 8.
Wood blasts Forest 1-0 in front of Crystal Palace
Chris Wood's long-distance effort manages to sneak past Dean Henderson to give Nottingham Forest a 1-0 lead over Crystal Palace at the City Ground.
Man City will have options if Guardiola leaves
David Ornstein joins Paul Burmeister to discuss the latest news regarding Pep Guardiola's future at Manchester City and Eddie Howe's future at Newcastle.
Debating England’s hire of Tuchel as new manager
Tim Howard and Danny Higginbotham share their opinions on England hiring Thomas Tuchel as their new manager.
Jones ‘deserves a little run’ in Liverpool’s team
Robbie Earle explains why Curtis Jones is his underappreciated performer of the week following his standout performance for Liverpool in their 2-1 win over Chelsea at Anfield.
Sa is an ‘underappreciated’ goalkeeper at Wolves
Robbie Mustoe explains why Jose Sa is his underappreciated performer of the week following his stellar performance for Wolves despite a 2-1 loss to Manchester City.
Analyzing Jones’ winner for Liverpool v. Chelsea
Tim Howard hits the tactics board to dissect how Curtis Jones was able to get so open inside the Chelsea box to give Liverpool a 2-1 lead at Anfield in Matchweek 8.
Lowe Down: Liverpool made a statement v. Chelsea
Rebecca Lowe answers Tim Howard's and Robbie Mustoe's most pressing questions from Matchweek 8, including her thoughts on Liverpool v. Chelsea, Pep Guardiola's future at the end of the season, and more.