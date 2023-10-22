PL Update: Villa make a statement against West Ham

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America
Madison Chock, Evan Bates extend U.S. ice dance streak to 15 years at Skate America
WoO Sprints Devils Bowl 2023 David Gravel James McFadden photo finish.jpg
Devil’s Bowl Speedway rages against the dying of its lights, crowns two new winners
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
nbc_pk_dolphinseagles_231017.jpg
What NFL games are on today: Week 7 NFL Sunday Schedule, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch, and more

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_porschecotaracehl_231021.jpg
Highlights: IMSA Porsche Carrera Cup Rd. 8 at COTA
nbc_pl_lowedown_231022.jpg
Lowe Down: England loses icon in Charlton
nbc_golf_gcpregame_dpwthl_231022.jpg
Meronk wins DP World Tour Andalucía Masters

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America
Madison Chock, Evan Bates extend U.S. ice dance streak to 15 years at Skate America
WoO Sprints Devils Bowl 2023 David Gravel James McFadden photo finish.jpg
Devil’s Bowl Speedway rages against the dying of its lights, crowns two new winners
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
nbc_pk_dolphinseagles_231017.jpg
What NFL games are on today: Week 7 NFL Sunday Schedule, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch, and more

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_porschecotaracehl_231021.jpg
Highlights: IMSA Porsche Carrera Cup Rd. 8 at COTA
nbc_pl_lowedown_231022.jpg
Lowe Down: England loses icon in Charlton
nbc_golf_gcpregame_dpwthl_231022.jpg
Meronk wins DP World Tour Andalucía Masters

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

PL Update: Villa make a statement against West Ham

October 22, 2023 02:09 PM
Rebecca Lowe, Phil Neville, and Tim Howard analyze Aston Villa's resounding 4-1 victory over West Ham United at Villa Park in Matchweek 9.
Up Next
nbc_pl_lowedown_231022.jpg
5:10
Lowe Down: England loses icon in Charlton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totpreview_231022.jpg
3:08
Neville: ‘Jury is still out’ on Tottenham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_wardprowseintv_231022.jpg
1:36
Ward-Prowse explains loss to Aston Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_watkinsintv_231022.jpg
4:57
Watkins details Villa’s lofty ambitions this year
Now Playing
nbc_pl_avlwhuhl_231022.jpg
13:22
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. West Ham Matchweek 9
Now Playing
nbc_pl_avlwhuanalysis_231022.jpg
0:59
Aston Villa has ‘something special’ happening
Now Playing
nbc_pl_avlgoal4_231022.jpg
1:08
Bailey’s splendid finish makes it 4-1 for Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_avlgoal3_231022.jpg
1:55
Watkins blasts Villa 3-1 in front of West Ham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_whugoal1_231022.jpg
1:03
Bowen gets West Ham on the board v. Aston Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_avlpenandgoal_231022.jpg
2:27
Luiz’s penalty doubles Villa’s lead over West Ham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_231022.jpg
1:34
Luiz fires Aston Villa 1-0 in front of West Ham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_moyeschat_231022__262252.jpg
2:46
Neville: ‘Moyes is up there with the greats’
Now Playing