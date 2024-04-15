Watch Now
Dyche reflects on 'really poor' loss to Chelsea
Everton manager Sean Dyche shares his thoughts on his side's 6-0 loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in Matchweek 33.
Palmer reacts to Chelsea’s 6-0 win v. Everton
Cole Palmer joins Paul Burmeister and the 2 Robbies to share his main takeaways from his four-goal performance for Chelsea in a 6-0 victory over Everton at Stamford Bridge.
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Everton Matchweek 33
Relive Chelsea's 6-0 drubbing of Everton, where Cole Palmer scored four goals en route to three big points for the Blues at Stamford Bridge in Matchweek 33.
Tarkowski reflects on team’s ‘disaster’ v. Chelsea
Everton's James Tarkowski speaks to the media following his side's 6-0 loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Palmer dazzles in Chelsea’s 6-0 win v. Everton
Paul Burmeister, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe react to Cole Palmer's four-goal performance in Chelsea's 6-0 win against Everton at Stamford Bridge.
PL Update: Palmer, Chelsea rout Everton 6-0
Paul Burmeister, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe analyze Chelsea's impressive 6-0 victory over Everton at Stamford Bridge behind Cole Palmer's four-goal performance in Matchweek 33.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 33
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 33 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Palmer’s four goals for Chelsea v. Everton
Relive Cole Palmer's four goals for Chelsea against Everton in a blowout 6-0 victory at Stamford Bridge in Matchweek 33.
Gilchrist blasts Chelsea 6-0 in front of Everton
Ben Chilwell's shot is saved by Jordan Pickford, but Alfie Gilchrist slams in the rebound to score his first senior goal for Chelsea as the Blues takes a 6-0 lead over Everton at Stamford Bridge.
Palmer scores fourth goal with penalty v. Everton
Make that four goals for Cole Palmer as he converts from the spot to give Chelsea a commanding 5-0 lead over Everton in the second half at Stamford Bridge.
Jackson volleys Chelsea 4-0 in front of Everton
Nicolas Jackson plucks the ball out of the air, spins, and strikes to make it 4-0 for Chelsea against Everton in the first half at Stamford Bridge.
Palmer completes hat-trick with chip v. Everton
For the second time in three matches, Cole Palmer registers a hat-trick after chipping Jordan Pickford from distance to give Chelsea a 3-0 lead over Everton at Stamford Bridge.