 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: UCLA at Southern California
JuJu Watkins lifts sixth-ranked USC to program-defining win over No. 1 UCLA
NASCAR Cup Series Duel 1 at Daytona
Dale Earnhardt Jr. celebrates making Daytona 500 as car owner: ‘This is incredible’
NASCAR: Duel 2 at DAYTONA
Starting lineup for the 67th Daytona 500

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_jujuboston2way_250213.jpg
Watkins to Boston: ‘Just trying to be like you’
nbc_wcbb_bettscomp_250213.jpg
Highlights: Betts records double-double in loss
nbc_wcbb_uclavusc_250213.jpg
Highlights: USC snaps UCLA’s 23-game win streak

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: UCLA at Southern California
JuJu Watkins lifts sixth-ranked USC to program-defining win over No. 1 UCLA
NASCAR Cup Series Duel 1 at Daytona
Dale Earnhardt Jr. celebrates making Daytona 500 as car owner: ‘This is incredible’
NASCAR: Duel 2 at DAYTONA
Starting lineup for the 67th Daytona 500

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_jujuboston2way_250213.jpg
Watkins to Boston: ‘Just trying to be like you’
nbc_wcbb_bettscomp_250213.jpg
Highlights: Betts records double-double in loss
nbc_wcbb_uclavusc_250213.jpg
Highlights: USC snaps UCLA’s 23-game win streak

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Arsenal's academy shines against Manchester City

February 2, 2025 05:20 PM
Robbie Earle explains why the star graduates from Arsenal's youth academy are his underrated performers of the week following their showcase against Manchester City.
Up Next
nbc_pl_2roblivbou_250204.jpg
7:35
Liverpool had a ‘perfect’ performance v. Cherries
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robnfbha_250204.jpg
6:53
Nottingham Forest punish ‘naive’ Brighton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robmucp_250204.jpg
7:59
Are Man United’s performances unacceptable?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robarsmc_250204.jpg
16:40
Arsenal ‘blew away’ Man City in dominant win
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_mustoe_250202.jpg
3:08
Moyes is proving he’s a quality manager
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2r_ipslivrecap_250128.jpg
2:07
Liverpool are ‘an outstanding team’ this season
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2r_fulmanurecap_250128.jpg
9:36
Are Man United improving at all under Amorim?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2r_totlcrecap_250128.jpg
9:54
Why are Spurs struggling under Postecoglou?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2r_mccherecap_250128.jpg
14:07
Chelsea ‘have to upgrade’ from Sanchez
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robmustoe_250126.jpg
0:49
Ouattara thriving out of position at Bournemouth
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robearle_250126.jpg
1:47
Silva ‘is a little diamond’ for Manchester City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2rtottenham_250121.jpg
12:58
Everton punish ‘fragile’ Tottenham Hotspur
Now Playing