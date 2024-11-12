Will Man City fall too far behind Liverpool?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: NOV 12 LPGA The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Pro Am Press Conference
Caitlin Clark flying blind at The Annika pro-am, with a 16 handicap and a prayer to not hit anyone
darnaud
Veteran catcher Travis D’Arnaud signs two-year, $12 million deal to join busy Angels
Danill Medvedev
Sinner beats Fritz again in rematch of U.S. Open final; Medvedev back in contention at ATP Finals

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btebimtnf_241112.jpg
Bet it in a minute: Commanders-Eagles on TNF
nbc_big10_cfb_filmbreakdown_henderson_241112.jpg
Unpacking Ohio State RB Henderson’s unique talents
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartc_241112.jpg
What’s next for van Nistelrooy after Man Utd exit?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: NOV 12 LPGA The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Pro Am Press Conference
Caitlin Clark flying blind at The Annika pro-am, with a 16 handicap and a prayer to not hit anyone
darnaud
Veteran catcher Travis D’Arnaud signs two-year, $12 million deal to join busy Angels
Danill Medvedev
Sinner beats Fritz again in rematch of U.S. Open final; Medvedev back in contention at ATP Finals

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btebimtnf_241112.jpg
Bet it in a minute: Commanders-Eagles on TNF
nbc_big10_cfb_filmbreakdown_henderson_241112.jpg
Unpacking Ohio State RB Henderson’s unique talents
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartc_241112.jpg
What’s next for van Nistelrooy after Man Utd exit?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Will Man City fall too far behind Liverpool?

November 12, 2024 02:55 PM
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle discuss the current state of Manchester City after losing 2-1 to Brighton, the club's fourth-straight loss in all competitions.
Up Next
nbc_pl_earle_241110.jpg
2:16
Konate an underrated part of Liverpool’s defense
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_mustoeua_241110.jpg
2:02
Cunha has been a ‘dynamic player’ for Wolves
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_liverpool_241105.jpg
10:52
Liverpool ‘get the job done’ v. Brighton to go top
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_tottenham_241105.jpg
7:54
Tottenham flip the script on Aston Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_bournemouth_241105.jpg
6:48
Bournemouth show Man City’s vulnerabilities
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_manu_241105.jpg
19:02
Man United played with ‘freedom’ against Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_aresenal_241105.jpg
8:55
Newcastle were ‘spectacular’ against Arsenal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mustoeua_241103.jpg
3:08
Kerkez a ‘top three or four’ left back in the PL
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_earleua_241103.jpg
2:23
Longstaff ‘gives his all’ for Newcastle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robarslivv2_241029.jpg
16:17
Arsenal have positive takeaways from Reds draw
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robchenew_241029.jpg
7:03
Chelsea’s tactics on display v. Newcastle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_earleontenhag_241027.jpg
1:59
Ten Hag’s Man United is full of ‘question marks’
Now Playing