Watch Now
Tottenham was 'disappointing' v. Ipswich Town
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Mustoe and Tim Howard break down Tottenham's home loss to Ipswich Town in Matchweek 11, discussing how concerning the defeat is.
Up Next
Havertz’s goal called back after VAR review
Havertz's goal called back after VAR review
Kai Havertz appears to have put Arsenal up 1-0 against Chelsea before a VAR review rules him offside at Stamford Bridge.
Extended HLs: Man United v. Leicester Matchweek 11
Extended HLs: Man United v. Leicester Matchweek 11
Manchester United took a first half lead and didn’t look back, as the Red Devils dominated Leicester City at Old Trafford in Ruud van Nistelrooy's final game as interim manager.
Extended HLs: Tottenham v. Ipswich Town MWK 11
Extended HLs: Tottenham v. Ipswich Town MWK 11
Ipswich Town was able to go up 2-0 in the first half and hang on, stunning Tottenham at home in Matchweek 11.
Barnes’ goal seals the victory for Newcastle
Barnes' goal seals the victory for Newcastle
Harvey Barnes finishes in the box to put Newcastle up 3-1 and earn a strong victory against Nottingham Forest.
Garnacho’s superb finish puts United up 3-0
Garnacho's superb finish puts United up 3-0
Alejandro Garnacho connects with a beauty from outside the box to seal the victory for Manchester United over Leicester City at Old Trafford.
Joelinton goes off the post to put Newcastle up
Joelinton goes off the post to put Newcastle up
Joelinton connects with a beautiful left-footed strike to put Newcastle up 2-1 against Nottingham Forest in Matchweek 11.
Bentancur heads Tottenham within one score
Bentancur heads Tottenham within one score
Rodrigo Bentancur gets in front of the defense and connects with a strong header to bring Tottenham within one goal of Ipswich Town.
Isak brings Newcastle level with Forest
Isak brings Newcastle level with Forest
Alexander Isak finds the ball off the corner kick and tied the match for Newcastle v. Nottingham Forest in Matchweek 11.
Kristiansen’s own goal puts Man United up 2-0
Kristiansen's own goal puts Man United up 2-0
Bruno Fernandes applies the pressure but Victor Kristianse's own goal puts the ball in the back of the net to double Manchester United's lead over Leicester City.
Delap doubles Ipswich Town’s lead v. Tottenham
Delap doubles Ipswich Town's lead v. Tottenham
Liam Delap takes advantage of some good fortune to put Ipswich Town up 2-0 in what has become a wild day at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Murillo scores his first-ever professional goal
Murillo scores his first-ever professional goal
Murillo capitalizes on the corner kick to give Nottingham Forest the lead over Newcastle at the City Ground.