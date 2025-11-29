Adams' screamer gives Bournemouth 2-0 lead

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
No. 14 Utah rallies to beat Kansas 31-21, keep its slim Big 12 championship hopes alive
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Arizona forces five turnovers, spoils rival Arizona State’s Big 12 repeat title hopes with 23-7 win
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
No. 4 Georgia holds off No. 23 Georgia Tech 16-9 for eighth straight win in series
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Le Fee’s penalty gives Sunderland hope v. Cherries
Gvardiol doubles Man City’s lead against Leeds
Adli’s follow-up gives Bournemouth lead
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
No. 14 Utah rallies to beat Kansas 31-21, keep its slim Big 12 championship hopes alive
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Arizona forces five turnovers, spoils rival Arizona State’s Big 12 repeat title hopes with 23-7 win
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
No. 4 Georgia holds off No. 23 Georgia Tech 16-9 for eighth straight win in series
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Le Fee’s penalty gives Sunderland hope v. Cherries
Gvardiol doubles Man City’s lead against Leeds
Adli’s follow-up gives Bournemouth lead
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Premier League Multiview
WATCH: Follow along with the action from Matchweek 13, live on Peacock!
Close
Watch Now
Adams' screamer gives Bournemouth 2-0 lead
November 29, 2025 10:33 AM
Tyler Adams takes a page out of Richarlison's book to lob Robin Roefs from near the halfway line to double the Cherries' lead against Sunderland.
Related Videos
04:45
Le Fee’s penalty gives Sunderland hope v. Cherries
55
Gvardiol doubles Man City’s lead against Leeds
01:11
Adli’s follow-up gives Bournemouth lead
01:17
Foden lifts Man City ahead of Leeds
05:09
Will Slot survive Liverpool’s slump?
18:49
Liverpool playing with a ‘void of confidence’
17:45
Where did Frank, Spurs get it wrong v. Arsenal?
25:37
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 12
04:50
Newcastle are capable of competing with PL’s elite
13:29
Slot’s problems are ‘starting to be serious’
21:22
Arsenal are ‘more than just set-pieces’
07:40
PL Update: Everton outlast Manchester United
12:51
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 12
03:49
Amorim: Everton ‘deserved the win’ v. Man United
02:32
Moyes reacts to red card incident v. Man United
03:24
Dewsbury-Hall credits Everton’s ‘grit’ v. Man Utd
12:44
Extended HLs: Man United v. Everton Matchweek 12
03:45
Everton’s ‘magnificent effort’ upends Man United
01:48
Dewsbury-Hall’s screamer puts Everton in front
02:12
Everton’s Gana sent off after striking Keane
03:26
Ornstein: Mainoo has ‘no progress’ on new deal
02:42
Semenyo reportedly has £65 million release clause
09:52
Will ‘passive’ Spurs get bullied against PSG?
09:52
Arsenal set for ‘unpredictable’ date with Chelsea
09:30
Arsenal lead ‘three-horse race’ for PL title
09:47
‘Anything can happen’ when Liverpool take on PSV
03:27
Chelsea v. Arsenal could be a ‘fascinating game’
03:27
Mustoe: Anderson is ‘not far off of Declan Rice’
02:54
Santos was ‘the epitome of maturity’ for Chelsea
06:23
Lowe Down: Arsenal continue charge towards title
Latest Clips
02:54
Davis’s return ‘a silver lining’ for Mavericks
02:00
Highlights: Lakers outlast Mavericks in LA
02:01
HLs: Grizzlies power past Clippers in second half
01:55
Highlights: Spurs storm back to stun Nuggets
01:59
Highlights: Jazz survive Kings fourth-quarter push
01:59
Highlights: Thunder topple Suns to clinch Group A
01:11
Cignetti, Indiana have more goals to hit
12:07
Highlights: Indiana trounces rival Purdue
03:25
Highlights: Mendoza goes for three TDs vs. Purdue
01:54
Highlights: Knicks win NBA Cup Group C vs. Bucks
01:52
Highlights: Magic conjure up road win vs. Pistons
01:58
Highlights: Hawks use hot second half to beat Cavs
02:00
Highlights: Pacers pummel Wizards in Indy
01:54
Highlights: Hornets hold off Bulls for gritty win
01:56
Highlights: 76ers earn road win vs. Nets
01:10
Mendoza gets it to Sarratt for touchdown
01:09
Cooper shrugs off defenders on highlight TD
02:36
Can Ohio State find the answers for Michigan?
01:16
Hemby races 82 yards to add to Indiana’s lead
09:10
Highlights: USWNT v. Italy (En Español)
38
Black punches in Indiana TD vs. Purdue
45
Mendoza scores on keeper around the edge
01:55
Black puts Purdue in spin cycle for second TD
04:38
Is Cignetti’s success at Indiana sustainable?
06:05
What will Kiffin decide for his future?
07:35
Highlights: Oklahoma narrowly escapes Marquette
17:32
Unpacking Lions’ fourth-down woes against Packers
07:11
Bengals, Burrow ‘alive’ in AFC playoff picture
17:48
Evaluating Cowboys, Chiefs’ paths to playoffs
01:03
Garrett: Chiefs need to ‘get their act together’
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue