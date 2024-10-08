 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

April Ross
Fulfilled April Ross set to finish her beach volleyball playing career
43rd Ryder Cup - Day Three - Whistling Straits
Ryder Cup captains discuss Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia involvement at Bethpage
NFL: OCT 06 Ravens at Bengals
Week 5 2024 DFS DraftKings Milly Maker Breakdown

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_waiverwrsv2_21008.jpg
Add Mooney, Downs in fantasy before it’s too late
nbc_ffhh_waiverwiredqbs_241008.jpg
Take a look at Jones, Flacco on QB waiver wire
nbc_ffhh_mnf_241008.jpg
Smith-Schuster, Hunt carving out roles for Chiefs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

April Ross
Fulfilled April Ross set to finish her beach volleyball playing career
43rd Ryder Cup - Day Three - Whistling Straits
Ryder Cup captains discuss Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia involvement at Bethpage
NFL: OCT 06 Ravens at Bengals
Week 5 2024 DFS DraftKings Milly Maker Breakdown

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_waiverwrsv2_21008.jpg
Add Mooney, Downs in fantasy before it’s too late
nbc_ffhh_waiverwiredqbs_241008.jpg
Take a look at Jones, Flacco on QB waiver wire
nbc_ffhh_mnf_241008.jpg
Smith-Schuster, Hunt carving out roles for Chiefs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Now

What went wrong for Tottenham against Brighton?

October 8, 2024 12:00 PM
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, and the rest of the crew unpack Tottenham's stunning 3-2 loss to Brighton at the Amex this past weekend after squandering a 2-0 halftime lead.
Up Next
nbc_pl_2robglasner_241008.jpg
5:15
Premier League relegation battle heating up early
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robarneslot_241008.jpg
10:53
Liverpool, Man City, Arsenal leading title race
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robmanuavl_241008.jpg
15:15
Are Man United’s problems bigger than ten Hag?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kellywrightythomasfrank_241008.jpg
8:24
Frank is ‘one of the best managers in Europe’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_genxbha_241008.jpg
12:14
How Brighton battled back to stun Tottenham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_genxwolvesdefense_241008.jpg
5:23
Wolves have been ‘really poor’ to start PL season
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bestsaves_241008.jpg
3:29
Top PL saves from Matchweek 7 (2024-25)
Now Playing
nbc_pl_postecogloujpwq_24100.JPG
1:12
Spurs ‘didn’t do the basics’ against Brighton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_postecogloupresser_241007.JPG
7:52
Postecoglou sounds off on Spurs’ performance
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lowedown_241006.jpg
4:58
Lowe Down: Are ten Hag’s Man United days numbered?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_livchepreview_241006.jpg
1:41
Chelsea face ‘real challenge’ against Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_welbeckintv_241006.jpg
3:58
Welbeck: Hurzeler has been ‘brilliant’ at Brighton
Now Playing