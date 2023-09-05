 Skip navigation
2023 US Open Championships Day 7
Coco Gauff reaches U.S. Open semifinals, youngest American to do so since 1999
American Jourdan Delacruz earns first world weightlifting championships medals
Rex & Lav: Is Europe really the Ryder Cup underdog?

How Surratt managed nerves in Walker Cup win
Harrington excited to play at home in Irish Open
Dryburgh to fulfill goal of playing in Solheim Cup

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
South Africa, Ireland among loaded Rugby WC Pool B

September 5, 2023 02:53 PM
Alex Corbisiero and Dan Lyle preview Pool B of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, which is headlined by Ireland and the defending champion South Africa -- but don't sleep on Scotland, either.