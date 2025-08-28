 Skip navigation
Top News

Daniil Medvedev
Daniil Medvedev fined $42,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct and racket abuse for U.S. Open outburst
NFL: Los Angeles Rams OTA
Matthew Stafford fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
NFL: Seattle Seahawks Minicamp
Sam Darnold fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rolextfrcep1tease_250828.jpg
Don’t miss ‘Tales from the Ryder Cup,’ Chapter 1
nbc_ffhh_tier3qb_250828.jpg
Fantasy Tier 3 QBs: Mahomes, Prescott, Nix lead
nbc_ffhh_burrow_250828.jpg
Why Burrow sits just outside Tier 1 fantasy QBs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Daniil Medvedev
Daniil Medvedev fined $42,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct and racket abuse for U.S. Open outburst
NFL: Los Angeles Rams OTA
Matthew Stafford fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
NFL: Seattle Seahawks Minicamp
Sam Darnold fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rolextfrcep1tease_250828.jpg
Don’t miss ‘Tales from the Ryder Cup,’ Chapter 1
nbc_ffhh_tier3qb_250828.jpg
Fantasy Tier 3 QBs: Mahomes, Prescott, Nix lead
nbc_ffhh_burrow_250828.jpg
Why Burrow sits just outside Tier 1 fantasy QBs

Watch Now

Brady 'should not be in production meetings'

August 28, 2025 11:12 AM
Dan Patrick pushes back on the NFL's ruling allowing Tom Brady to be allowed in production meetings as a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

FowlerDPS828.jpg
14:49
Fowler discusses impact of ‘College GameDay’
nbc_dps_nickwrightinterview_250827.jpg
17:23
Which NFL coaches need a playoff win this season?
nbc_dps_traviskelcetaylorswiftengagement_250827.jpg
05:17
Patrick wins bet with Fritzy thanks to Kelce-Swift
nbc_dps_mikemcdanielinterview_250827.jpg
13:45
McDaniel being his ‘best self’ in pressure moments
nbc_dps_bendinucciinterview_250826.jpg
09:50
DiNucci ‘numb’ after being cut for a seventh time
nbc_dps_trevorsikkemainterview_250826.jpg
11:19
Wilson’s value numbers help Hall of Fame case
nbc_dps_dpontommyfleetwood_250825.jpg
05:16
Fleetwood’s path to PGA Tour title is ‘admirable’
nbc_dps_rickneuheisel_250825.jpg
10:23
Texas vs. Ohio State is a ‘monster’ Week 1 matchup
nbc_dps_criscollinsworth_250825.jpg
18:11
Shedeur, rookie QBs must speed up pocket process
nbc_dps_edwerderinterview_250822.jpg
12:13
Werder: Cowboys doc is legacy piece for Jones
USATSI_26709064.jpg
07:17
Young: Rodgers will have a very good season
nbc_dps_steveyoungjerryjones_250822.jpg
04:39
Young: Jones causes ‘weird dynamic’ with Cowboys
nbc_dps_markschlerethv3_250822.jpg
18:19
Parsons saga ‘standard procedure’ for Jerry Jones
nbc_dps_urbanmeyervsjimharbaugh_250821.jpg
04:55
Meyer suggests NFL should suspend Harbaugh
nbc_dps_dponlondonsuperbowl_250821.jpg
05:07
Super Bowl in London feels ‘inevitable’
nbc_dps_albertbreerinterview_250821.jpg
18:08
Biggest obstacles facing a Super Bowl in London
nbc_dps_dponanthonyrichardson_250820.jpg
13:22
Patrick: Richardson’s talent ‘only goes so far’
nbc_dps_rosstucker_250820.jpg
10:59
Tucker: Browns are most interesting team in NFL
nbc_dps_markprior_250820.jpg
11:38
Prior: Bartman incident shows ‘beauty of baseball’
AR.jpg
15:46
Credit Colts for admitting ‘miss’ with Richardson
nbc_dps_chasedanielinterview_250819.jpg
13:39
Daniel: Pressure is off Richardson as Colts’ QB2
nbc_dps_maclainwayinterview_250819.jpg
14:00
Way breaks down ‘America’s Team’ documentary
nbc_dps_bengalstalkv2_250819.jpg
02:42
‘Nobody needs’ Burrow to be a hero in preseason
nbc_dps_flacco_250819.jpg
14:06
Browns’ QB depth chart remains ‘fascinating’
penix.jpg
03:14
Who has the worst uniforms in the NFL?
nbc_dps_dponmichiganpenalty_250818.jpg
08:59
NCAA’s punishment on Michigan ‘a velvet hammer’
nbc_dps_geraldmccoy_250818.jpg
17:36
McCoy shares preseason’s importance, surprise team
nbc_dps_preseasonqbs_250818.jpg
05:29
Sanders, Dart putting pressure on Browns, Giants
nbc_dps_rossdellenger_250818.jpg
10:17
Dellenger: Penalties over $30 million for Michigan
nbc_dps_shoheiohtani_250818.jpg
02:56
Ohtani on track for fourth MVP in five seasons

nbc_golf_rolextfrcep1tease_250828.jpg
02:03
Don’t miss ‘Tales from the Ryder Cup,’ Chapter 1
nbc_ffhh_tier3qb_250828.jpg
08:11
Fantasy Tier 3 QBs: Mahomes, Prescott, Nix lead
nbc_ffhh_burrow_250828.jpg
06:24
Why Burrow sits just outside Tier 1 fantasy QBs
nbc_rtf_ndmiami_250828.jpg
07:57
QB play takes center stage in Notre Dame vs. Miami
nbc_rtf_week1underdog_250828.jpg
03:37
Toledo, UCLA headline Week 1 underdog picks
nbc_rtf_lsuclemson_250828.jpg
04:00
Is LSU vs. Clemson the best QB matchup of season?
nbc_rtf_texasosu_250828.jpg
06:59
How will Ohio State’s new pieces mesh vs. Texas?
nbc_rtf_coypredicts_250828.jpg
03:15
Franklin, Bielema lead Coach of the Year picks
nbc_rtf_heismanpredict_250828.jpg
03:26
Will Arch or Nussmeier win Heisman Trophy in 2025?
nbc_pst_livars_250828.jpg
13:51
Storylines for Arsenal v. Liverpool matchup
nbc_pst_transferdeadline_250828.jpg
11:26
Analysis of premier league transfer window
nbc_pst_mubur_250828.jpg
11:30
Amorim running out of time for excuses at United
nbc_roto_oroybestbets_250828.jpg
02:13
Chiefs’ Simmons has a path to winning OROY
nbc_roto_eaglesfutures_250828.jpg
02:20
Fade Eagles futures, bet other NFC contenders
nbc_pft_hamiltonjackson_250828.jpg
04:40
Hamilton lands huge extension, what about Lamar?
nbc_roto_aubvbayfinal_250828.jpg
01:42
Baylor could have Auburn on its heels in Week 1
nbc_pft_mikevrabel_250828.jpg
05:45
Patriots will be ‘drastically better’ under Vrabel
nbc_pft_tuatagovailoa_250828.jpg
05:35
Dolphins need to protect, support Tua
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_250828.jpg
07:24
Hill has shown ‘growth and development’
nbc_pft_chrisgrier_250828.jpg
06:27
Grier believes Dolphins have a different mindset
nbc_pft_quinshonjudkins_250828.jpg
01:44
When Browns fans could see Judkins
nbc_pft_brownsqbscoop_250828.jpg
16:53
Browns’ QB scoop: Sanders, Flacco, Gabriel, Watson
nbc_pft_marykaycabot_250828.jpg
02:59
Mary Kay Cabot peels back curtain on covering CLE
nbc_pft_joemixon_250828.jpg
04:16
Caserio doesn’t reveal if Mixon will play in 2025
nbc_wnba_wedtopplays_250828.jpg
02:38
Highlights: Wilson leads Aces to 12th straight win
nbc_pft_adamtheilan_250828.jpg
04:47
Vikings trade for Thielen from Panthers
nbc_pft_parsonssecondopinion_250828.jpg
07:28
Parsons reportedly sought second opinion on back
nbc_pft_parsonsde_250828.jpg
06:12
Parsons has pending grievance being listed as DE
nbc_pft_rasheerice_250828.jpg
11:54
Examining Chiefs’ games when Rice is suspended
nbc_simms_ep2buccs_250826.jpg
03:58
Win total predictions for 2025: Buccaneers