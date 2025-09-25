 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 20 Illinois at Indiana
How to watch No. 11 Indiana vs Iowa: Time, streaming info, storylines for NCAA Week 5 matchup
Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz overcomes ankle injury ‘scare’ to advance at the Japan Open
Matthew Schaefer
Islanders top pick Matthew Schaefer headlines the NHL rookies to watch

Top Clips

herbert.jpg
Week 4 best bets: Ride with Chargers, Packers
nbc_csu_nyjvsmia_250925.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Jets vs. Dolphins
nbc_csu_cinvsden_250925.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Bengals vs. Broncos

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 20 Illinois at Indiana
How to watch No. 11 Indiana vs Iowa: Time, streaming info, storylines for NCAA Week 5 matchup
Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz overcomes ankle injury ‘scare’ to advance at the Japan Open
Matthew Schaefer
Islanders top pick Matthew Schaefer headlines the NHL rookies to watch

Top Clips

herbert.jpg
Week 4 best bets: Ride with Chargers, Packers
nbc_csu_nyjvsmia_250925.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Jets vs. Dolphins
nbc_csu_cinvsden_250925.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Bengals vs. Broncos

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Passan on AL MVP race between Judge and Raleigh

September 25, 2025 11:22 AM
Jeff Passan and Dan Patrick discusses the the greatness off Aaron Judge and Cal Raleigh as the AL MVP race comes to a head and analyzes Shohei Ohtani's once-in-a-lifetime talent.

Related Videos

nbc_dps_chambleeintv_250925.jpg
12:57
Chamblee: Scheffler, Rory are Ryder Cup alphas
nbc_dps_manfredintv_250925.jpg
11:49
Manfred talks robot umpires and other rule changes
nbc_dps_danhurley_250924.jpg
18:04
Hurley: ‘I should work myself close to death’
nbc_dps_jaxsondart_250924.jpg
01:53
Dart to be tested early against Chargers’ defense
nbc_dps_boogermcfarland_250924.jpg
16:29
Can Dart be the ‘savior’ the Giants need?
nbc_dps_robotumpires_250924.jpg
10:34
MLB approves robot umpire challenge system
raventhumbnailfumble.jpg
09:14
Henry could learn from Barber to help stop fumbles
nbc_dps_ryanfitzpatrick_250923.jpg
10:34
Fitzpatrick: Detroit is my favorite in the NFC
nbc_dps_jimharbaugh_250923.jpg
13:34
Harbaugh: There’s nothing Herbert isn’t good at
nbc_dps_steveyounginterview_250922.jpg
18:22
Young: Lamar could become best player of all time
nbc_dps_nflweek3recap_250922.jpg
10:26
Recapping a wild NFL Week 3 Sunday
florio_dps_mpx.jpg
18:04
‘Wind is blowing’ toward tush push ban in 2026
dabo.jpg
15:07
Clemson’s mentality is not breeding consistency
nbc_dps_devinmccourtyinterview_250919.jpg
10:11
NFL Week 3 preview: KC faces ‘must win,’ LAC rises
mpx_dolphins.jpg
08:49
Tua, McDaniel should both ‘be on the hot seat’
McDanielDPSLeBatard.jpg
09:23
McDaniel and Dolphins have a ‘structural problem’
nbc_dps_chasedanielinterview_250918.jpg
18:32
Daniel: Offensive line woes still plaguing Chiefs
nbc_dps_dponthebears_250918.jpg
05:44
Should Johnson have called out players publicly?
nbc_dps_foxworthintv_250918.jpg
12:41
Foxworth: ‘Everybody is paranoid’ in the NFL
nbc_dps_tnf_250918.jpg
03:34
Patrick to Dolphins: ‘Clean up your mess’
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_250917.jpg
19:04
Tucker has ‘significant concerns’ about Williams
nbc_dps_deanblandino_250916.jpg
11:06
Blandino explains his issues with the Tush Push
nbc_dps_garymyersinterview_250916.jpg
14:05
Debating Brady, Belichick’s impact on Pats dynasty
nbc_dps_tombrady_250916.jpg
11:59
Brady in LV booth is ‘direct conflict of interest’
nbc_dps_ejmanuelinterview_250915.jpg
10:40
Manuel: Notre Dame facing tough battle to make CFP
nbc_dps_nflweek2recap_250915.jpg
13:47
Week 2 takeaways: Should Bengals go after Cousins?
eagles_tush_push.jpg
15:08
Cowher: Eagles’ tush push is ‘not a football play’
nbc_dps_packerscommandersrecap_250912.jpg
06:24
GB has ‘everyone’s attention’ after 2-0 start
nbc_dps_hermedwards_250912.jpg
13:16
Edwards compares Parsons to L.T.
nbc_dps_miketrout_250912.jpg
05:10
Will Trout become a forgotten legend?

Latest Clips

herbert.jpg
02:32
Week 4 best bets: Ride with Chargers, Packers
nbc_csu_nyjvsmia_250925.jpg
01:18
NFL Week 4 preview: Jets vs. Dolphins
nbc_csu_cinvsden_250925.jpg
01:09
NFL Week 4 preview: Bengals vs. Broncos
nbc_csu_gbvsdal_250925.jpg
01:55
NFL Week 4 preview: Packers vs. Cowboys
nbc_csu_chivslv_250925.jpg
03:07
NFL Week 4 preview: Bears vs. Raiders
nbc_csu_jaxvssf_250925.jpg
03:00
NFL Week 4 preview: Jaguars vs. 49ers
nbc_csu_balvskc_250925.jpg
04:38
NFL Week 4 preview: Ravens vs. Chiefs
nbc_golf_rorybryson_250925.jpg
08:09
McIlroy - DeChambeau ‘is a legit rivalry’
nbc_roto_indianaiowa_250925.jpg
01:58
Trust Hoosiers as heavy road favorite against Iowa
nbc_roto_usc_250925.jpg
01:54
Target over total points in USC-Illinois matchup
nbc_csu_indvslar_250925.jpg
02:53
NFL Week 4 preview: Colts vs. Rams
nbc_csu_lacvsnyg_250925.jpg
02:14
NFL Week 4 preview: Chargers vs. Giants
nbc_csu_phivstb_250925.jpg
03:13
NFL Week 4 preview: Eagles vs. Buccaneers
PanthersPats9-25.jpg
02:00
NFL Week 4 preview: Panthers vs. Patriots
nbc_golf_brysonpresser_250925.jpg
12:06
DeChambeau: ‘Sucked’ not being on U.S team in 2023
nbc_csu_clevsdet_250925.jpg
02:29
NFL Week 4 preview: Browns vs. Lions
nbc_csu_wasvsatl_250925.jpg
02:52
NFL Week 4 preview: Commanders vs. Falcons
nbc_csu_novsbuf_250925.jpg
03:07
NFL Week 4 preview: Saints vs. Bills
nbc_csu_minvspitt_250925.jpg
03:49
NFL Week 4 preview: Vikings vs. Steelers
nbc_csu_seavsaz_250925.jpg
03:16
NFL Week 4 preview: Seahawks vs. Cardinals
JordanLoveBet9-25.jpg
01:51
Love props headline Packers vs. Cowboys bets
MicahDPOY.jpg
02:23
Parsons ‘rightfully the favorite’ for DPOY
nbc_golf_rorypresserclip_250925.jpg
03:34
Rory: Ballesteros changed my view on Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_hovlandpresser_250925.jpg
05:11
Hovland locking in ‘paradoxical’ golf swing
jones.jpg
03:17
Why Colts at Rams will be a ‘statement game’
nbc_pft_rivalryunis_250925.jpg
01:26
Cardinals to debut rivalry uniform vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_eagles_buc_duny_250925.jpg
03:12
Keys to Eagles vs. Buccaneers in Week 4
nbc_pft_ravens_chiefs_duny_250925.jpg
08:20
Weighing if Ravens or Chiefs need Week 4 win more
nbc_golf_rorypresser_250925.jpg
11:30
Rory on why 2025 Ryder Cup win would be so special
nbc_pft_dungymessagetodal_250925.jpg
01:11
Dungy’s message to Cowboys ahead of Packers