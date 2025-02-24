NBA contenders still looking 'for identity'

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Fantasy Baseball Shortstops Preview: 2025 player profiles, stats, projections, outlooks for top-12 SS
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Texas is No. 1 in women’s AP Top 25 for the first time in 21 years; NC State climbs into top 10
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Teams think Hunter is ‘best DB’ in 2025 NFL Draft
Unpacking odds for No. 1 overall pick in NFL draft
Inside Izzo’s winning history at Michigan State
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
World Wrestling Entertainment
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Fantasy Baseball Shortstops Preview: 2025 player profiles, stats, projections, outlooks for top-12 SS
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Texas is No. 1 in women’s AP Top 25 for the first time in 21 years; NC State climbs into top 10
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Teams think Hunter is ‘best DB’ in 2025 NFL Draft
Unpacking odds for No. 1 overall pick in NFL draft
Inside Izzo’s winning history at Michigan State
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
World Wrestling Entertainment
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
NBA contenders still looking 'for identity'
February 24, 2025 11:17 AM
The Dan Patrick Show weighs in the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, examining how both teams are still looking for an identity with their new pieces from the NBA Trade Deadline.
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue