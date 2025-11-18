 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Washington v Baylor
How to watch Southern University vs Washington: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game
Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Davis Cup Finals because of hamstring injury
SX 2025 Rd 12 Foxborough Chance Hymas wins muddy.JPG
2025 SuperMotocross 250 Countdown, No. 10: Chance Hymas
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_lanekiffin_251118.jpg
Patrick: Kiffin should stay at Ole Miss
nbc_dps_paulskenesinterview_251118.jpg
Skenes addresses Yankees rumors: ‘It’s not true’
LaneDPS11-18.jpg
Latest on Kiffin and rest of coaching carousel

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Washington v Baylor
How to watch Southern University vs Washington: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game
Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Davis Cup Finals because of hamstring injury
SX 2025 Rd 12 Foxborough Chance Hymas wins muddy.JPG
2025 SuperMotocross 250 Countdown, No. 10: Chance Hymas
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_lanekiffin_251118.jpg
Patrick: Kiffin should stay at Ole Miss
nbc_dps_paulskenesinterview_251118.jpg
Skenes addresses Yankees rumors: ‘It’s not true’
LaneDPS11-18.jpg
Latest on Kiffin and rest of coaching carousel

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Miller credits fan for 'elite trolling' of Green

November 18, 2025 11:47 AM
Reggie Miller joins the Dan Patrick Show to preview tonight's Grizzlies vs. Spurs matchup, the reality of spitting incidents in sports, Draymond Green's trash talk, and more.

Related Videos

nbc_dps_lanekiffin_251118.jpg
01:59
Patrick: Kiffin should stay at Ole Miss
nbc_dps_paulskenesinterview_251118.jpg
12:28
Skenes addresses Yankees rumors: ‘It’s not true’
LaneDPS11-18.jpg
08:07
Latest on Kiffin and rest of coaching carousel
nbc_dps_ramseyvschase_251117.jpg
04:59
Patrick calls for severe punishment for Chase
nbc_dps_nflweek11recap_251117.jpg
13:17
NFL playoff bubble heats up in Week 11
nbc_dps_timehasselbeck_251117.jpg
16:57
Hasselbeck: Maye’s potential was evident at UNC
nbc_dps_patriotsjetsrecap_251114.jpg
07:09
Patriots continue to impress during winning streak
nbc_dps_patbensoninterview_251114.jpg
08:49
Curry, Under Armour part ways
nbc_dps_gronkinterview_251114.jpg
09:42
Gronk sees similarities between Maye and Brady
nbc_dps_baseballmvp_251114.jpg
08:48
Should Judge have won AL MVP over Raleigh?
stafford_dps_mpx.jpg
15:59
Simms’ NFL MVP candidates: Stafford, Maye, Taylor
nbc_dps_timmacmahoninterview_251113.jpg
14:40
Mavs are a ‘complete mess’ after Harrison firing
nbc_dps_dponajbrown_251113.jpg
13:20
Brown’s frustrations with Eagles feel ‘selfish’
nbc_dps_kevinloveintv_251113.jpg
16:16
Love reflects on highs, lows of 18-year NBA career
nbc_dps_cyyoungawards_251113.jpg
03:37
Will Skenes stay with the Pirates long-term?
nbc_dps_jasongarrettinterview_251112.jpg
15:29
Campbell taking over play calling is ‘a bold move’
nbc_dps_dponnbaasgformat_251112.jpg
08:49
Why NBA All-Star Game format is a slam dunk
nbc_dps_chasedanielinterview_251111.jpg
17:53
Daniel breaks down quarterback play across the NFL
nbc_dps_reggiemillerintv_251111.jpg
14:08
Miller: O’Neal ‘dominates’ Jokic in any era
nbc_dps_nicoharrisonfiring_251111.jpg
04:54
Mavericks fire Harrison, ending tumultuous tenure
nbc_dps_nflupdate_251111.jpg
04:25
Daboll ‘pays the price’ for losing winnable games
nbc_dps_jeffpassaninterview_251110.jpg
10:18
Passan on Guardians pitchers’ betting indictment
nbc_dps_nflweek10recap_251110.jpg
13:31
Patrick: Taylor should get consideration for MVP
nbc_dps_geraldmccoyinterview_251110.jpg
19:01
McCoy on Dart, Taylor MVP chances, Stafford legacy
mendoza.jpg
09:34
Reviewing the Heisman Race, playoff picture
nbc_dps_broncosraidersrecap_251107.jpg
10:18
Broncos not a ‘threatening’ team despite being 8-2
ohiostatelinebackernoonepick.jpg
11:51
Brugler discusses Manning, Mendoza, Simpson, Reese
nbc_dps_andystaples_251107.jpg
10:30
Staples: Current CFP is the right number of teams
nbc_dps_gregcosell_251107.jpg
09:41
Cosell on Maye and Nix’s seasons so far
nbc_dps_claytonkershawinterview_251107.jpg
12:11
Kershaw: ‘I’m just glad I got that last out’

Latest Clips

nbc_pft_bigstatem_251118.jpg
03:44
NFL Week 11 superlatives
justinfields.jpg
01:21
Florio ‘amazed’ it took so long to bench Fields
nbc_pft_raiderswork_251118.jpg
11:45
Raiders need lots of work to turn franchise around
lanejohnson__983668.jpg
01:42
How Eagles stand without Lane Johnson
nbc_pft_michael_penix_251118.jpg
07:41
Florio: Feels like the season is lost for Falcons
nbc_pft_schottenheimer_251118.jpg
05:53
Schottenheimer: We’re not done honoring Kneeland
nbc_pft_prescottv2_251118.jpg
08:02
Cowboys’ win over Raiders was ‘confidence booster’
nbc_pft_jonathan_gannon_251118.jpg
07:49
Gannon’s seat grows hotter entering Week 12
nbc_pft_pickensshowoutv2_251118.jpg
10:55
Jones praising Pickens only causes more headaches
jamarrchase.jpg
16:33
Spitting is ‘the ultimate act of disrespect’
GettyImages-2235592448_720x405_2467031619584.jpg
05:48
Lamb, Pickens benched for opening drive
nbc_pft_chiefsplyoff_251118.jpg
06:12
Chiefs’ mindset amid possibly missing playoffs
nbc_pft_cowboysteamroll_251118.jpg
03:33
Cowboys use grief from Kneeland as fuel vs Raiders
best_sneakers__908183.jpg
06:05
Debating which NBA players have best sneaker lines
mpx_bulls.jpg
01:59
HLs: Bulls end skid, defeat Nuggets in thriller
curry_sneaker.jpg
05:22
Which sneaker brands will Steph consider joining?
new_mpx_nov_18.jpg
05:30
Rivers crafts current starting five vs. ‘Monstars’
curry_mpx.jpg
02:15
Steph’s game has aged ‘gracefully’ with Warriors
new_okc__604430.jpg
01:57
HLs: OKC rides historic first to win vs. Pelicans
nbc_nba_dalvsmin_251117.jpg
01:59
HLs: Wolves rout Mavs for fifth win in six games
nbc_nba_chavstor_251117.jpg
02:00
HLs: Ingram, Raptors grind out win against Hornets
nbc_nba_spidacomp_251117.jpg
01:53
Spida season: Mitchell drops 37 against Bucks
nbc_nba_lacvsphi_251117.jpg
01:59
HLs: Maxey’s eruption lifts 76ers past Clippers
nbc_nba_nykvsmia_251117.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Heat escape Knicks in thriller
nbc_nba_indvsdet_251117.jpg
01:55
HLs: Pistons top Pacers behind Duren’s huge night
nbc_nba_milcle_digitalhit_251117.jpg
01:18
Cavaliers’ backcourt ‘phenomenal’ against Bucks
mitchell_intv.jpg
04:31
How Mitchell is helping to empower Cavs teammates
nbc_nba_bucksanalysis_251117.jpg
01:44
Giannis suffers groin injury against Cavaliers
bucks_cavs.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Mitchell powers Cavaliers past Bucks
nbc_nba_milcle_merrillintv_251117.jpg
01:02
Merrill: Cavs are ‘getting close’ offensively